marchmeena29

Intro

If we pull up a chart of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) (Chemicals & Performance Material Outfit), we can see that shares continue to print higher lows and higher highs. The bullish pattern has predominately been fueled by the company's excellent growth metrics across a whole host of areas in recent times. Whether this be working capital growth, revenue growth, or indeed operating profit growth, Cabot has been getting stronger, with the demand shift to electric vehicles ("EVs") and associated batteries being a key area of growth for the company.

CBT Growth Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

However, if we look more closely at the technical chart, we can see that the company's uptrend has been indeed weakening. This is confirmed by the divergences in both the stock's RSI momentum indicator as well as the MACD histogram which both have been trending in the opposite direction to the share price of Cabot. This means that the first shot across the bow has been literally fired (First warning sign) as shares recently dropped below their 10-month moving average ($72.27). Suffice it to say, given the height of Cabot's MACD indicator (where a bearish crossover signal seems imminent), and how crossovers have transpired in the past, shares look to be setting up for a pending down move here in Cabot.

Nevertheless, a company's technicals only are one piece of the puzzle when attempting to ascertain share-price direction. More often than not, it boils down to the relationship between the stock's profitability and valuation, especially if growth were to taper off somewhat.

Cabot Long-Term Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Valuation

Many investors make the mistake of believing that as a stock rises in value, the valuation must eventually come under pressure. In many cases, though, this does not happen (due to strong growth) and we would argue that Cabot's valuation is more attractive now than, say, six months ago. Why do we state this? Well, look at how sales revisions have been increasing for the company in recent months on the back of strong investment. Cabot's top-line estimate for fiscal 2024 has improved by over 11% alone over the past six months to now come in at $4.95 billion for the fiscal year. Furthermore, bottom line earnings are expected to grow by up to 10% in the same period which means Cabot's 2024 earnings multiple comes in at a very attractive 10.06.

Furthermore, Cabot's return on capital metric (which is also a strong valuation driver) now tops 14% over a trailing 12-month average. Suffice it to say, Cabot's inexpensive growing sales and earnings and the capacity to return 14%+ on its capital presents a keen starting valuation from multiple standpoints.

Profitability

How about profitability, however? Are there any areas where Cabot's keen valuation could be derailed somewhat because of poorer-than-expected profitability? We see two areas which are Cabot's growing interest expense as well as reducing gross margins.

In Cabot's recent fiscal first quarter, the company reported $175 million of gross profit on sales of $965 million. These numbers resulted in a gross margin of 18.13% which is lower than the company's trailing twelve-month average gross margin percentage of 19.52%. Although this trend got masked somewhat in recent reports (due to the negative earnings comparable in Q1-2022), Cabot's gross margin trajectory must be watched for the following reason.

In periods of high inflation, some companies have the capacity to keep their gross margins elevated while others do not. Some companies are able to achieve this by offsetting higher sale prices and internal cost-cutting measures against their overall higher external costs. Therefore, if the gross margin metric remains under pressure, this eventually is going to affect the bottom line (All things remaining equal). Suffice it to say, the trend we do not like in Cabot's Q1 numbers is its decreasing gross margin as well as its higher interest expense, which totaled $22 million in Q1.

in fact, we can see the ramifications of a lower gross margin print in Q1 as volume numbers both in the Reinforcement Material segment as well as "Performance Chemicals" both slid compared to the same quarter of 12 months prior. Cabot was able to eke out an operating profit gain in the Reinforcement Materials segment due to above mentioned (higher prices) as well as a beneficial product mix in the quarter. However, in the "Performance Chemicals" segment, this was not possible as sustained price increases (to offset against lower volumes) look less likely here (especially in the fumed metal oxide space).

The "Battery Materials" segment, however, continues to be an area of real strength for Cabot Corporation, where continued acceleration in its growth curve could stop any pending down move in its tracks. To steady the ship overall, though, investors will be looking for the return of sustained Chinese demand, as this will have a big say (concerning volume gains) in both segments going forward.

Conclusion

To sum up, the technicals discussed above point to the uncertainty regarding volume levels in both segments of Cabot Corporation. investors need to weigh up whether holding Cabot Corporation stock paying out a 2%+ yield is worth it if indeed a multi-month decline remains ahead of us. We look forward to continued coverage.