Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TFI International Inc. (TFII) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 4:08 PM ETTFI International Inc. (TFII), TFII:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.22K Followers

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alain Bedard - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Paul Stoddard - Goldman Sachs

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Jack Atkins - Stephens, Inc.

Konark Gupta - Scotia Capital

James Monigan - Wells Fargo

Kevin Chiang - CIBC World Markets

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to TFI International's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Callers will be limited to one question and a follow-up. Again, that's one question and a follow-up, so that we can get to as many callers as possible. Further instruction for entering the queue will be provided at that time.

Please be advised that this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking in nature and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Also, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to Alain Bedard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International. Please go ahead, sir.

Alain Bedard

Well, thank you for the introduction, operator, and welcome everyone to this morning’s call. Yesterday after the market close we release our first quarter 2023 results. Many times over the years, including last year, you've heard me mention that profitability and cash flow are most important to us as they allow us to be nimble especially during uncertain times when we can capitalize on market turbulence. This means that the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.