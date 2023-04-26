Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCPK:TLSNF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 26, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Erik Strandin Pers - Head of Investor Relations

Allison Kirkby - President and Chief Executive Officer

Per Christian Morland - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ondrej Cabejšek - UBS

Peter Nielsen - ABG

Maurice Patrick - Barclays

Andreas Joelsson - Danske Bank

Stefan Gauffin - DNB

Nick Lyall - SocGen

Steve Malcolm - Redburn

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Fredrik Lithell - Handelsbanken

Siyi He - Citi

Operator

Telia Company's Q1 2023 results presentation. And with that, I will hand over to Telia Company's Head of Investor Relations, Erik Strandin Pers. Please go ahead. The floor is yours.

Erik Strandin Pers

Thank you, Sam. Hi, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 call.

We'll do -- as usual, we'll do a presentation, followed by Q&A. And on the call today, we have Allison Kirkby, our President and CEO; and our CFO, Per Christian Mørland.

Allison, please go ahead.

Allison Kirkby

Good morning, everyone, and warm welcome.

Our year started with a full focus on building profitable growth momentum in our telco businesses and taking decisive action on capital allocation to improve both cash conversion and value creation over the medium term. And I'm happy to say that this focus is already evident in our results and in our actions this quarter.

Our telco business units have delivered a solid set of financial and operational results, with service revenue growth improving to 2.4%. Both mobile and fixed grew at similar rates; and all markets contributed positively, except for Denmark which was relatively flattish. We also saw growth in both consumer and enterprise segments, where the latter accelerated to a strong 3.4% growth as we see excellent demand for connectivity services bundled with security, cloud and our award-winning IoT services. EBITDA momentum for

