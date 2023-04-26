Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lavonne Zdunich - Director of Investor Relations

Carey Ford - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Neveu - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

Cole Pereira - Stifel

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler

Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets

Kurt Hallead - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Precision Drilling Corporation 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call.

I would like to hand the conference over to Lavonne Zdunich, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lavonne Zdunich

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone to Precision Drilling's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today, I'm joined by Kevin Neveu, our President and CEO; and Carey Ford, our CFO. Earlier this morning, Precision reported strong first quarter results. Carey will review these results with you, followed by an operational update and outlook commentary from Kevin. Once we have finished our prepared comments, we will open the call to questions.

Please note that some of our comments today will refer to non-IFRS financial measures, and will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For more information on financial measures, forward-looking statements and risk factors, please refer to our news release and other regulatory filings. As a reminder, we express our financial results in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

With that, I'll turn it over to Carey.

Carey Ford

Thanks, Lavonne. Precision’s Q1 financial results exceeded our expectations for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, earnings and cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA of $203 million was driven by strong drilling activity, improved pricing and strict cost control. Our Q1 adjusted EBITDA included a share-based compensation recovery of $12 million, which reflects our stock price decline during

