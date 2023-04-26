Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Getinge AB (publ) (GNGBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 4:51 PM ETGetinge AB (publ) (GNGBF), GNGBY
Getinge AB (publ) (OTCPK:GNGBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mattias Perjos - Chief Executive Officer

Lars Sandstrom - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Cassel - ABG

Mattias Vadsten - SEB

Victor Forssell - Nordea

Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux

Kristofer Liljeberg - Carnegie Investment Bank

Peter Ostling - Pareto Securities

Operator

Welcome to the Getinge 2023 Q1 report with CEO Mattias Perjos and CFO Lars Sandstrom.

For the first part of the conference call, the participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Now, I will hand the conference over to the speakers. Please go ahead.

Mattias Perjos

Thank you very much. Thanks for joining everybody. Sorry for the delay. There was a technical glitch apparently in the beginning here, but I think we're good to go now.

With me today, I have our CFO, Lars Sandstrom, who will go through the financials a little bit later, but we can start with moving over to Page Number 2, and talk about the key takeaways for the first quarter of 2023.

We had net sales and order intake increasing organically by 7.5% and 2.9%, respectively, in the quarter. This is a consequence of high demand for ventilators in the expansion of intensive care in China. We also saw a recovery in cardiovascular procedures and large deliveries in Surgical Workflows in order to meet the need for productivity enhancing infrastructure in healthcare around the world.

Surgical Workflows specifically increased its sales by almost 20% organically, and this is thanks to better availability of components that enables frontloading of deliveries, but also a good underlying demand situation.

The supply chain challenges that we still have with us are now mainly concentrated to intra-aortic balloon pumps and products for ECMO

