Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ASM International NV (ASMIY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 5:04 PM ETASM International NV (ASMIY), ASMXF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.22K Followers

ASM International NV (OTCQX:ASMIY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Victor Bareño - IR

Benjamin Loh - CEO

Paul Verhagen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

Adithya Metuku - Credit Suisse

Francois Bouvignies - UBS

Amit Harchandani - Citi

Didier Scemama - Bank of America

Janardan Menon - Jefferies

Timm Schulze-Melander - Redburn

Tammy Qiu - Berenberg

Stephane Houri - Oddo

Ruben Devos - Kepler Cheuvreux

Marc Hesselink - ING

Nigel van Putten - Morgan Stanley

Gianmarco Bonacina - Equita

Adithya Metuku - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good afternoon, this is the Chorus Call Conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ASM International Q1 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Victor Bareño, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Victor Bareño

Thank you, Sherry. Good afternoon and welcome everyone to our Q1 earnings call. I'm joined here today by our CEO, Benjamin Loh; and CFO, Paul Verhagen. ASM issued its first quarter 2023 results yesterday at 6:00 PM Central European Time. For those of you who have not yet seen the press release, it is available on our website asm.com, along with our latest investor presentation.

As always, we remind you that this conference call may contain information relating to ASM's futures business and results. In addition to historical information. For more information on the risk factors related to such forward-looking statements, please refer to our company's press releases, reports and financial statements, which are available on our website.

And with that, I'll now hand the call over to Benjamin Loh, CEO of ASM.

Benjamin Loh

Thank you, Victor. And thanks to everyone for attending our first quarter 2023 results conference call. We know

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.