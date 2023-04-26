Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 5:05 PM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.22K Followers

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sandra Coombs - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Richard Pops - Chief Executive Officer

Iain Brown - Chief Financial Officer

Todd Nichols - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Akash Tiwari - Jeffries

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Jessica Fye - J.P. Morgan

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Marc Goodman - SVB Securities

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Alkermes First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Rob, and I'll be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, that this conference is being recorded.

I'll now turn the call over to Sandra Coombs, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. Sandy, you may begin.

Sandra Coombs

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the Alkermes plc conference call to discuss our financial results and business update for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. With me today are Richard Pops, our CEO; Ian Brown, our CFO; and Todd Nichols, our Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of alkermes.com to find our press release, related financial tables and reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we'll discuss today. We believe the non-GAAP financial results in conjunction with the GAAP results are useful in understanding the ongoing economics of our business. Our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please see Slide 2 of the accompanying presentation, our press release issued this morning and our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for important

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.