Google: Double Earnings Beat And Undervalued Intrinsically

Summary

  • Alphabet reported solid financial results for Q1 2023 as it beat both revenue and earnings estimates.
  • Its revenue growth rate was still "slow" at just 2.6% YoY in Q1,23 but this was greater than the 0.98% rate reported in Q4,22, which could indicate a turnaround.
  • Google Cloud continued to produce solid results with a 27.6% YoY growth rate to $7.4 billion. Google Cloud is utilized by 60% of the world’s 1,000 largest companies (Google Data).
  • AI platforms such as ChatGPT (Microsoft backed) are a threat to Google's core search business, but a Stanford paper indicates Alphabet's PaLM AI model has more parameters at 540B vs 175B for GPT-3.

Parent Company Of Google, Alphabet Reports Quarterly Earnings

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons, as the company was deemed to be "doomed," thanks to the rise in AI platforms such as ChatGPT and the decline in

Google Revenue Growth Rate Quarter Over Quarter

Google Revenue Growth Rate Quarter Over Quarter (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Revenue Per Quarter

Revenue Per Quarter Alphabet (Created by author Ben Alaimo at Deep Tech Insights)

Alphabet Segment Revenue

Alphabet Segment Revenue (Q1,FY23)

US connected TV

Nielsen Advertising

Alphabet stock valuation 1

Alphabet stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Alphabet stock valuation 2

Alphabet stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

