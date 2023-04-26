Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Valmet Oyj (VOYJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Valmet Oyj (OTCPK:VOYJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pekka Rouhiainen – Head-Investor Relations

Pasi Laine – President and Chief Executive Officer

Katri Hokkanen – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Antti Kansanen – SEB

Mikael Doepel – Nordea

Sindre Sorbye – Arctic Asset Management

Panu Laitinmaki – Danske Bank

Sven Weier – UBS

Johan Eliason – Kepler Cheuvreux

Pekka Rouhiainen

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Valmet's Q1 2023 Result Publication and Webcast. My name is Pekka Rouhiainen, I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Valmet. Valmet's Q1 order intake was strong and also profitability was at a good level, and the result will be presented today by President and CEO, Pasi Laine; as well as CFO, Katri Hokkanen. And after the presentation, you will have the chance to ask questions over the phone lines.

So, Pasi, please go ahead.

Pasi Laine

Thank you, Pekka. Good afternoon. So like Pekka said, orders received increased to €1.5 billion and comparable EBITA to €133 million in the first quarter. So, a strong quarter. First, I'll go through quarter one, then some numbers of development of segments and business lines, then Katri will go through the financial development, and I'll come to summarize the guidance and short-term market outlook. First, the first quarter in the brief. So, like I said, orders received was €1.55 billion, net sales increased to €1.32 billion. Our backlog is big, so almost €4.6 billion, comparable EBITA increased to €133 million and margin was 10.1%, and gearing in the end of the period was 15%.

If we hear the numbers again, but then if we look the net sales by segment, so this time about 48% of the revenue came from Process Technologies, Services contributed to 29% and Automation to 23%. And net sales

