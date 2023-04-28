Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Get Ready To Buy Microsoft With Both Hands

Apr. 28, 2023 7:30 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)4 Comments
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • A mild recession is likely starting soon and the debt ceiling crisis threatens to turn that into a Great Recession-level "cataclysm" according to Moody's, S&P, and Fitch.
  • Stocks are modestly overvalued right now, including those of Microsoft Corporation, which soared 8% after blockbuster earnings.
  • A 15% to 30% correction is likely what it will take for Congress to raise the debt ceiling. Moody's estimates a default could result in a 33% to 38% market crash.
  • Microsoft Corporation is as close to a perfect-quality company as exists, in the top 1% of the world's best blue chips. It's 13% overvalued, though it still offers about 100% return potential over the next six years (12% annually), twice the S&P consensus.
  • This article shows you exactly at what prices Microsoft Corporation becomes a reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, and Buffett-style "fat pitch" buy, boosting 6-year return potential as high as 250% (22% annually). In other words, I'll show you exactly when it's time to buy Microsoft with both hands in the coming market mayhem.
heap of US Dollar bills, money background. Top view of business concept on background with copy space

Mykola Sosiukin

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wed, April 26th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's been a very good year for stock investors so far, and a fantastic year for tech investors.

x

Ycharts

How is that possible when we're likely

x

Daily Shot

x

Bloomberg

x

CME Group

x

Daily Shot

x

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

x

Daily Shot

x

US Treasury

x

Moody's

x

Daily Shot

x

Moody's

x

Moody's

x

CBO

x

US Treasury Department

x

Moody's

x

Ben Carlson

x

Ycharts

x

Morningstar

x

Dividend Kings ZEUS Portfolio Tracker

x

Morningstar

x

Earnings presentation

x

Earnings presentation

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

Earnings presentation

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

Seeking Alpha

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

Ycharts

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own $6500 worth of MSFT via four ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

