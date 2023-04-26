Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 26, after market close. Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $5.49 beat by $0.20. Revenue was $2.43 billion (+6.1% YoY), which beat by $50 million.

Ironically, after its Q2, 2023 earnings call in January, KLAC stock plunged nearly 7% on what analysts had interpreted as lackluster guidance, with expected revenue of $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion, below analysts' average expectation of $2.55 billion. EPS was guided in a range of $4.06 to $5.46, the mid-point being below an average expectation of $5.89.

So, revenue consensus was moved down from $2.55 billion after Q2 to $2.38 billion before the current Q3 call, and EPS was moved down from $5.89 after Q2 to $5.29.

The Q2 earnings call was Jan. 26, 2023. Between Jan. 27, 2023, and the Q3 call April 26 2023, KLAC share price has dropped 10.45%, while the S&P increased 6.89%, as shown in Chart 1.

YCharts

Chart 1

Why was the miss in Q3 guidance consensus so egregious when:

Macroeconomic uncertainty from poor Fed fiscal and monetary actions have been impacting the stock market for more than a year

Memory and logic companies have been cutting capex and WFE (wafer front end) spend for several quarters

China sanctions have been imposed on equipment companies for two years

I alerted analysts and investors in my June 24, 2021, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Applied Materials: Tracking A Likely Semiconductor Equipment Meltdown In 2023” that a meltdown in equipment was coming in 2023 so they had 20 months to prepare for this.

New guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 ending in June is total revenues are expected to be between $2,125 Million to $2,375 million vs $2.19 billion Consensus. GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $3.87 to $5.07 vs $4.52 Consensus.

Dominance in Metrology And Outperforming Peers

KLAC’s dominance in the process control sector extends to other competitors, as shown in Chart 2, according to our report entitled Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing. Market share is a percentage of the overall global process control market.

Data show dominant market share for KLAC compared to Applied Materials (AMAT), ASML (ASML), Hitachi High Tech (HHT), Nova Measuring (NVMI), and Camtek (CAMT). Between 2013 and 2021, no competitor garnered more than 15% in a given year. KLAC’s share was more than 4x its nearest competitor and essentially achieved the team’s 2023 target of 53.5% share two years early.

The Information Network

Chart 2

Not only is KLAC a dominant leader in the metrology/inspection sector of the WFE semiconductor equipment market, even in competition against peers it continues to gain share in the overall WFE market.

Chart 3 shows YoY wafer front end (WFE) semiconductor equipment revenue growth for 2022 based on a bottom-up analysis of all companies. This revenue growth is for semiconductor equipment only and does not include service, spare parts, or non-semiconductor business segments.

KLAC’s revenue grew 40.3%, outperforming the overall WFE semiconductor equipment market, which grew 8.9% to $95.0 billion in 2022 from $87.2 billion in 2021, according to our report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts."

The Information Network

Chart 3

Tokyo Electron (“TEL”) (OTCPK:TOELY) also outperformed, as revenues increased 10.4% for equipment only in US dollars. AMAT showed positive growth at 2.1%although the company underperformed the global WFE market.

China

During the past quarter earnings call, CFO Higgins said he expects business in China to decline less than overall chip demand in 2023, with a range of $500 million to $900 million across the business in terms of the impact to 2023.

On Oct. 7, the Biden administration surprised the world with new export controls that block the shipment of chips and chipmaking technology to China. These include:

Logic chips with non-planar transistor architectures (I.e., FinFET or GAAFET) of 16nm or 14nm, or below;

DRAM memory chips of 18nm half-pitch or less;

NAND flash memory chips with 128 layers or more.

Chart 4 shows spending on semiconductor equipment in China between Q1 2025 and Q4 2022. Sales have been impacted negatively by the sanctions, but because of the Chinese semiconductor manufacturers have rushed to hoard equipment for fear of even more sanctions. Following the Oct. 7 U.S. sanctions, Japan and The Netherlands have agreed to impose sanctions on shipments to China by their native suppliers.

The Information Network

Chart 4

I have written numerous Seeking Alpha articles on this issue pointing to the fact that they are becoming a catalyst for China to establish a domestic equipment supply chain and hurting non-Chinese equipment companies. My latest article of March 14, 2023, is entitled “Lam Research Anguish From China Sanctions.”

Table 1 shows revenues from equipment companies, which also were detailed in Chart 2, for 2021 and 2022. Total revenues into China grew -4.6% YoY. Importantly, KLAC revenues grew 38.0% YoY, more that 2X that of AMAT, of which only these two companies exhibited positive growth. As a percentage of total revenues, 29% of KLAC’s revenues came from China.

The Information Network

Table 2 shows planned fab construction in China between 2022 and 2025 for chip construction at the 28nm node and above, representing a significant tailwind for KLAC in China. These fabs are primarily foundries, a model that has been embraced in China because of the success of SMIC. Total fab spend is $67.566 billion.

The Information Network

In fact, CFO Higgins noted in the last earnings call:

“Most of the logic investment has been at the legacy nodes. The other thing that gives us some confidence about '23 that I had mentioned in the earlier answer was the infrastructure investment that's happening in China for mask investment, mask infrastructure, and for wafer infrastructure.”

Chart 5 shows KLAC’s revenues from sales of mask inspection, including a significant ramp since 2016, partially attributable to sales to China.

The Information Network

Chart 5

Need For KLAC Equipment

The demand for metrology/inspection equipment, a segment dominated by KLA, increases as semiconductor technology nodes decrease. The reason is that gross profits for a foundry per 300-mm wafer are $2,835 for a 28nm node vs. $8,695 for a 3nm node, as shown in Chart 6.

At smaller nodes, any defect that could ruin a 3nm wafer represents a bigger loss to the company than a wafer made at 28nm. These killer defects are uncovered during metrology and inspection of wafers using equipment from KLAC.

The Information Network

Chart 6

Investor Takeaway

Although KLAC share price has suffered as a result of its Q2 Guidance bs Consensus (Chart 1), even more problematic is that investors tend to buy or sell a stock as a sector. I have discussed this issue many times, as share price of competitors over a given period of time are comparable even though they are competitors. Good news for one company should be bad news for a competitor, but that is not the case with these semi cap stocks.

Chart 7 is an example, that after one year, share prices of these top four companies are only separated by a 11% difference. There are two takeaways from this chart:

KLAC’s share price was much higher was than competitors prior to its pervious earnings call when the stock plummeted and investor sentiment changed.

LRCX competes directly with AMAT in plasma etch and deposition equipment, yet they are separated by just 3% and the peaks and valleys on a daily basis nearly coincide.

YCharts

Chart 7

In addition to KLA’s strong market share leadership, strong revenue growth, and least impacted by U.S. sanctions, Chart 8 shows that KLA’s revenues and gross profit over the past 10 years has consistently been increasing with minimal hiccups. Share price has increased 592% in this period, with a drop in August 2022 after Micron’s (MU) dismal results started a selloff and then another drop in October with the announcement of China sanctions.

YCharts

Chart 8

There's no other semiconductor equipment company with such a strong dominance in its sector except ASML (ASML) in the lithography sector. As a comparison between the two companies, below are my bullet points for my April 21, 2023, Semiconductor Deep Dive Marketplace newsletter entitled "ASML: 2023 Revenue Guide Of +25% YoY Is Difficult To Reconcile."

ASML reported Q1 2023 revenues and guided to a 25% revenue growth in CY 2023, which I find difficult to reconcile.

Bookings in the logic and memory sector have been on a downward slope in the past four quarters for memory and two quarters in logic.

ASML expects strong growth in China in 2023, yet its revenues in 2022 were down 5.4% YoY.

In 2022, ASML recorded system revenues of $15.9 billion, down 1.8% from 2021 and underperformed the global WFE growth of 8.9%.

Between the two companies, I pick KLAC as a strong buy, ASML as a hold.