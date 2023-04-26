Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Kambi Group plc (KMBIF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023
Kambi Group plc (OTCPK:KMBIF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 4:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Mia Nordlander - SVP, IR

Kristian Nylen - CEO

David Kenyon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Oscar Ronnkvist - ABG

Georg Attling - Pareto Securities

Mia Nordlander

Very welcome to Kambi's Q1 2023 Report Presentation. My name is Mia Nordlander, and I am Senior Vice President, Investor Relations here. And today, we will start to hear our CEO, Kristian Nylen, talking about the quarter, followed by our CFO, David Kenyon. Thereafter, we will have time for questions. So you can either call into us and ask them here or send them to me through the chat in the web.

So once again, very welcome to the presentation and over to you, Kristian.

Kristian Nylen

Thank you, Mia. So yeah, I will talk you very briefly through about the highlights, and then I will hand over to David, and then I will come back and talk more about the quarter in depth. So this quarter, we are having a very busy sporting calendar with a couple of top events, the playoffs in American football and especially with Super Bowl and The March Madness. I will talk more about that later. But we are very pleased with the product we are able to produce for these top events and with a perfect performance. So that is very pleasing.

Revenues for quarter is up 19%. And yeah, as I said, it is a very busy quarter. So we expect this and Q4 to always be the two top quarters on a yearly basis. The major news on this quarter is, of course, the renewal of two of our top operators, Rush and BetPlay. These two are benefiting more than 50% of our underlying GGR in the Americas.

Comments

