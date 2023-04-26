Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 6:53 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.22K Followers

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Kessel - Vice President, Investor Relations & Market Analytics

Rick Wallace - Chief Executive Officer

Bren Higgins - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

C.J. Muse - Evercore

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Krish Sankar - Cowen

Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

Atif Malik - Citi

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Brian Chin - Stifel

Mehdi Hosseini - SIG

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Chelsea, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the KLA Corporation March Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participant lines have been placed in a listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Kevin Kessel, Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Analytics. Please go ahead.

Kevin Kessel

Thank you, Chelsea, and thank you for joining us for our earnings call to discuss the results of the March 2023 quarter and our June quarter outlook. Joining me is Rick Wallace, our Chief Executive Officer; and Bren Higgins, our Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we will discuss our results released today after the market closed. All materials can be found on our IR website. Today's discussion is being presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. Whenever we make full year references, they are for calendar years.

A detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is in the earnings materials posted on our website. Our IR website also contains future

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.