Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 7:11 PM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW), PACWP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.22K Followers

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Black - Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

Paul Taylor - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Thompson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mark Yung - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher McGratty - KBW

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Jared Shaw - Wells Fargo Securities

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Christopher Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott

Brandon King - Truist Securities

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and welcome to the PacWest Bancorp First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Bill Black from PacWest Bancorp.

William Black

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to PacWest First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Paul Taylor, President and CEO; and Kevin Thompson, our CFO.

Before I hand the call over to Paul, please note that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see our company's SEC filings, including the 8-K filed yesterday afternoon, which is also available on the company's website.

I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Paul Taylor.

Paul Taylor

Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to start by thanking our clients and team for their dedication to PacWest especially over these last six weeks, which have been a very challenging period of time for the banking industry, including PacWest Bancorp.

Like many other banks, PacWest had an outflow of deposits immediately

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.