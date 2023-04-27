1shot Production/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) is a young company that has delivered very aggressive growth since its inception. The company is a leader in the rapidly growing boutique fitness industry, and its management is confident that XPOF is well-positioned to capture a significant part of this pie. My analysis of financials and key operating metrics suggests that management's confidence is quite reasonable and is heavily backed by solid fundamentals. Moreover, valuation analysis shows Xponential Fitness, Inc. stock is undervalued.

Company information

XPOF is the largest global franchisor in the over $20 billion boutique fitness industry, offering in studio locations across 48 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Canada, and in 14 additional countries.

Xponential Fitness

XPOF operates under a diversified portfolio of 10 brands, differentiated by sport types including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga.

Xponential Fitness

According to the company's SEC filings, which in turn refer to research from Frost & Sullivan, the total addressable market, or TAM, of boutique fitness is estimated at over $20 billion with a CAGR trajectory of 24.5% between 2020 and 2025.

XPOF SEC filings

XPOF operates in one segment for financial reporting purposes and the company's fiscal year ends December 31. Though the company operates in one segment, it disaggregates revenues by income streams, out of which franchise revenue is the largest, representing almost half of total sales for the FY2022.

Xponential Fitness 10-K

Financials

Xponential Fitness, Inc. is a very young company; thus, historical financials are available only in a five-year horizon. The company delivered stellar top line growth with over 30% revenue growth and gross margin, expanding from around 51% in 2018 to 66.1% in 2022. What I also like here is an excellent growth trajectory of operating profits and positive levered free cash flow [FCF] with stock-based compensation [SBC] deducted.

Compiled by the author

From a balance sheet perspective, we can see that liquidity is decent but the business is highly leveraged, which cautious investors should take into account.

Seeking Alpha

For a conservative investor, high debt-to-equity ratio would be a red flag, so here we should dig into details a bit and look at trends as well.

Data by YCharts

Based on the above chart, we can conclude that a high level of debt has been usual for the company in the last three years and the aggressive top line growth was achieved with the help of debt financing. The good part also is the fact that revenues are significantly outpacing debt level, therefore, I believe management has been very calculated in using leverage, otherwise, they would have failed to deliver 30% revenue CAGR.

The company's latest quarterly earnings went live on March 2, informing us about a confident top line beat and a slightly adjusted EPS beat. Though, GAAP EPS was below consensus.

Seeking Alpha

XPOF demonstrated substantial growth across the whole board of its key performance indicators out of which the management emphasizes Average Unit Volume [AUV] the most frequently. Here, to avoid misunderstanding, let me use the definition of AUV from the company's latest 10-K:

AUV is calculated by dividing sales during the applicable period for all studios being measured by the number of studios being measured. AUV [LTM as of period end] consists of the average sales for the trailing 12 calendar months for all studios in North America that have been open for at least 13 calendar months as of the measurement date. AUV growth is primarily driven by changes in same store sales and is also influenced by new studio openings. Management reviews AUV to assess studio economics.

Also, in the below table, one of the metrics might be confusing, so let me explain. Please, do not confuse system-wide sales with revenues - instead, they represent gross sales by all studios. The company's royalty revenue from franchisees varies in a range between 2% and 7%.

Xponential Fitness 10-K

The company delivered its' studio footprint growth of an impressive 24% YoY. XPOF also achieved a 32% YoY number of total members across North America, totaling 590,000 members and, according to the information shared during the earnings call, 90% of customers represent recurring membership packages, which is a good sign of building a loyal customer base.

From a financial perspective, in 2022, the company delivered a 58% top line growth and almost tripled the adjusted EBITDA compared to 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin demonstrated a substantial expansion from 17.6% to 30.3%. The management expects adjusted EBITDA to expand further to 35% in FY2023 and to 40% in FY2024. Overall, I believe that the company's financial performance has been very impressive, and the latest fiscal year's performance in front of comparatives suggests the strong momentum is still in place. The leverage level is high, this one will be discussed in the "Risks to Consider" section after my valuation analysis.

I also want to underline that the business has demonstrated impressive resilience in a very challenging environment. In spite of rather tough competition which I describe in the "Risks to consider" section of my analysis, the company was aggressively increasing the number of locations during the pandemic, while competitors were shutting down permanently. In my opinion, this fact is a very solid signal indicating the strength of the XPOF business model and brand loyalty.

Xponential Fitness

The company has a strong pipeline for new studio openings in the near future, with franchisees being contractually committed to opening almost 2,000 studios in North America and about 1,100 new studios Internationally.

Valuation

Xponential Fitness, Inc. is a growth stock, so I use discounted cash flow [DCF] approach for valuation. Not to overestimate the company's fair market cap, I prefer to be conservative in selecting assumptions. For the discount rate, I use WACC provided by Gurufocus and round it up to 9.5%. Future FCFs are projected to be at a 5% margin expanding by 1 percentage point every year. Consensus revenue estimates are available up to FY2025, for the base case scenario I use a rather normalized growth profile at a 15% CAGR up to FY 2032.

Author's calculations

Incorporating all assumptions into my DCF template gives me a fair market cap of $1.95 billion which means the stock is about 15% undervalued.

The model is very sensitive to the revenue growth rate. To demonstrate it, I implemented a 10% revenue CAGR from 2026 until 2032, all other assumptions have not changed. Under this pessimistic growth forecast, DCF shows the stock is 11% overvalued.

Author's calculations

Me, personally, I don't consider that top line growth will decelerate dramatically after FY2025; the second scenario was shared with readers in order to demonstrate how sensitive the model is to the top line growth.

On the other hand, the stock is a potential X-bagger if we implement more aggressive assumptions, though they still do not look unrealistic. If the company is able to maintain at least 20% top line CAGR with FCF margin expanding 2 percentage points per year, the DCF suggests that the fair capitalization would be $4.1 billion, which is almost threefold higher than the actual market cap.

Author's calculations

From a multiples perspective, valuation ratios might seem very hot, but we have little room for analysis here since the company is by far the biggest player in its niche and its historical horizon is not long. Moreover, I believe that multiples do not really matter for young companies with very aggressive growth profiles. Therefore, I believe a DCF approach under conservative assumptions is the best option for valuation here.

Risks to consider

As we have seen in the above analysis, the company demonstrated substantial growth in the past and is expected to remain on this trajectory soon. Such considerable growth cannot exist without significant risks for investors.

One critical risk is the company's substantial indebtedness, which could adversely affect its financial condition and limit its ability to pursue its growth strategy. In addition, failure to satisfy debt covenants could also result in events of default, which could further harm the company's reputation as a reliable partner. Moreover, outstanding indebtedness and any future indebtedness could restrict the company's ability to operate its business and finance its future operations, putting additional risks for its aggressive growth strategy.

We also have to remember, that we are currently living in the reality of the highest Federal funds interest rate level since the global financial crisis together with the probable credit crunch. This unfavorable combination of factors makes refinancing quite an issue for a highly indebted company like XPOF. Failing to refinance at favorable terms would mean the company is stuck with high interest rates limiting the ability to invest and grow.

Another significant risk to consider is that XPOF relies heavily on its franchisees to execute the business model. The actions of franchisees could adversely impact the company's business. For example, franchisees may engage in activities that harm the company's reputation or fail to adhere to the suggested best practices, which could ultimately undermine the company's financial performance. Also, franchisees may be unable to successfully execute the recommended best practices, which could harm the company's reputation and customers' loyalty at the end of the day.

The company also operates in a highly competitive market, which could lead to increased competition from existing and new market entrants. Intensifying competition could negatively impact the company's market share, revenue, and profitability. Furthermore, the company's expansion into new markets may present increased risks due to its unfamiliarity. Potential challenges in entering new markets could lead to failure or delays in the pace of executing XPOF's growth strategy and difficulties in adapting to local market conditions.

To sum up the risks section, it is crucial to consider these potential risks when evaluating the investment potential of XPOF.

Bottom line

To sum up, I believe that Xponential Fitness, Inc. represents a compelling investment opportunity for investors seeking to diversify portfolios with a high-risk-high-reward position. I think Xponential Fitness, Inc. stock is a buy based on my analysis, though considering a massive year-to-date rally, the stock might face drawdowns in the short term. Therefore, I would suggest investors are better off if they dollar-cost average into Xponential Fitness, Inc.