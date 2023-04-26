Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Why Comerica Is Not Worth The Risk

Apr. 26, 2023 9:03 PM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)
Chance Tacia
Summary

  • Comerica maintains a risky and concentrated loan portfolio.
  • 3.4 billion in unrealized losses as of 2022, a trend which is likely to continue.
  • Comerica’s earnings are expected to decline significantly over the next few years.

Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) is a regional bank that operates mainly in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida. It provides various financial products and services to businesses and consumers, such as commercial loans, deposits, wealth management, and treasury services.

Chance Tacia
I am a 20-year-old investor who has been inspired by my father's teachings on value investing. My father introduced me to the works of Benjamin Graham and took me to Warren Buffett's annual shareholder meetings since I was just 12. I have since followed the investing approach of Michael Burry, focusing on contrarian plays and deep value opportunities. I have spent three years in banking and many more in stocks, which has provided me with a strong understanding of finance and the markets. My investment philosophy revolves around buying shares of unpopular companies that are undervalued and waiting for them to recover, rather than following the herd. My favorite investment books include "Securities Analysis" by Benjamin Graham and three collections of Buffet's shareholder letters. My goal is to help others make money by sharing my investment insights and strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

