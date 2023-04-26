Diy13

Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) is a regional bank that operates mainly in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida. It provides various financial products and services to businesses and consumers, such as commercial loans, deposits, wealth management, and treasury services.

This company is a slow grower with low profitability and high risk.

CMA has been struggling to grow its revenue and earnings in recent years, as it faces intense competition from larger national banks and fintech companies. Its net interest margin, a key measure of banking profitability, has been declining due to interest rates and deposit outflows. Its return on equity, another measure of banking profitability, has been below its cost of equity for most of the past decade.

Comerica’s loan portfolio is concentrated in commercial loans, which account for 88% of its total loans. Commercial loans are more risky than consumer loans, as they are more sensitive to economic cycles, industry trends, and borrower-specific factors. Comerica has a high exposure to energy loans, which represent 7% of its total loans and 17% of its nonperforming loans. Energy loans are vulnerable to oil price fluctuations and environmental regulations. Comerica also has a high exposure to commercial real estate loans, which represent 25% of its total loans and 13% of its nonperforming loans. Commercial real estate loans are subject to market conditions, property valuations, and tenant demand. Comerica also operates in regions that are highly sensitive to economic cycles, such as Texas and Michigan, which may affect its loan demand and asset quality.

Comerica’s deposit base is declining rapidly, as the bank faces competition from larger national banks and fintech companies. Comerica saw its deposits drop by $3.7 billion or 9% sequentially in the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to customer diversification of funds following the banking crisis in March. Comerica’s deposits are also affected by seasonal factors, such as tax payments and dividend distributions. Comerica’s deposit mix is unfavorable, as it relies heavily on noninterest-bearing deposits, which account for 51% of its total deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits are costly to maintain and may be more prone to outflows than interest-bearing deposits.

Comerica’s loan and deposit risk is not adequately compensated by its profitability or valuation. Comerica’s net interest margin, a key measure of banking profitability, has been declining due to low interest rates and deposit outflows.

Therefore, Comerica’s loan and deposit risk is high and should be avoided by most investors. It is a risky bank with low profitability and low valuation that does not offer much value or growth potential.

Comerica stock is not cheap enough to justify its detractions.

A few notable metrics when analyzing a banks valuation, NIM, L/A, ROA, P/B.

Maintains a NIM of 3.02%.

Loan to assets ratio of 62%.

CMA offers a return on assets of 1.47.

Trades at a P/B of 1.1.

From the above figures it may seem I am advertising CMA as a value play. However, this low valuation reflects Comerica’s poor earnings prospects; the company simply does not offer much upside potential. Comerica may have to cut its dividend in the future if its earnings deteriorate further or if it faces capital constraints. The figures rely on Comerica’s earnings which we have determined are at the very least, volatile. I have pointed to the dependence on the performance of its commercial loan portfolio, which is concentrated in risky sectors. The figures above would be reasonably good signs if not for the fact that each metric will deteriorate alongside the business.

Comerica’s earnings are expected to decline by 20% by the end of 2023 and by 5% annually over the next five years. Comerica also faces significant risks from credit losses, interest rate changes, and economic downturn. The figures are already decaying, Comerica’s net interest margin was 2.54% in the first quarter of 2023, down from 2.71% in the previous quarter and 2.82% in the same quarter a year ago. Comerica’s return on equity, another measure of banking profitability, has been below its cost of equity for most of the past decade. Comerica’s return on equity was 18.8% in the first quarter of 2023, down from 20.6% in the previous quarter and 21.4% in the same quarter a year ago.

I'm not claiming these ratios indicate overvaluation. My argument here is that it's not cheap enough, each ratio above is just barely over or under what is considered “undervalued”. Again, we are not looking at a deeply discounted, best of breed financial institution. We are looking at a struggling regional bank with risky deposits and loans, downright ugly unrealized losses, and a weak customer profile.

Speaking of, the company has incurred immense unrealized losses and maintains a high 64% of total deposits above the FDIC insurance threshold. See this graph below provided to us by Michael Burry’s twitter account:

Michael Burry's Twitter @Cassandra B.C.

Notice anything? The quadrant we find CMA in is the same quadrant as the infamous (SVB) and (FRC). This alone does not mean it will face the same fate, but it is not a good sign.

Unrealized losses are bad because they reduce the book value of the bank and may become realized losses if the bank sells the securities or if they default. Unrealized losses also increase the risk-weighted assets of the bank, which may affect its capital adequacy and regulatory compliance.

Comerica also has a high percentage of deposits over the FDIC threshold, which indicates that it has a weak deposit base that is prone to outflows. Comerica reported that 64% of its deposits were over the FDIC threshold of $250,000 as of December 31, 2022. Deposits over the FDIC threshold are bad because they are not insured by the federal government and may be withdrawn by customers if they lose confidence in the bank or if they find better alternatives elsewhere. Deposits over the FDIC threshold also increase the cost of funding for the bank, as it has to pay higher interest rates or fees to retain them.

Therefore, Comerica’s high unrealized losses and high percentage of deposits over the FDIC threshold are bad signs that show that the bank has a low-quality balance sheet and a vulnerable liquidity position. These factors may impair the bank’s profitability and solvency in the future and may expose it to further losses or crises.

"Best of us Investors"

According to Moody's, Comerica has a “material” share of deposits over the FDIC insurance level, which means it could face a run on deposits if customers lose confidence in the bank. Comerica also has a large portfolio of bonds and loans that are sensitive to interest rate changes, which means it could suffer significant losses if interest rates rise further. Comerica’s capital ratio is also below the regulatory minimum of 12%, which means it has less cushion to absorb losses and meet regulatory requirements.

Comerica is highly exposed to interest rate risk, as it holds a large portfolio of bonds and loans that lose value when interest rates rise. The Fed has signaled that it will continue to raise rates in 2023 to combat inflation, which could erode Comerica’s already weak net interest margin and capital adequacy.

Conclusion

I assign a sell rating to CMA stock, contrary to the hold ratings we are seeing here and on wall street. The company appears to be bearish for at least the next month according to the company's technicals, combined with significant risk at present I suggest closing any position in the stock and cutting losses as soon as possible.