Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cisco Is Cheap But Fraught With Risks

Apr. 26, 2023 9:11 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)ANET
Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.91K Followers

Summary

  • Cisco's growth initiatives include acquisitions, such as ThousandEyes and AppDynamics, and the successful Catalyst 9k product line.
  • The company's shift towards a recurring revenue model increases revenue predictability and resilience in a challenging climate.
  • Competitive challenges and declining market share in the telecom equipment market pose risks to Cisco's future performance.
CISCO headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

As Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) approaches its upcoming earnings announcement, investors should carefully weigh the company's growth initiatives, recurring revenue model, and potential risks and challenges. In this article, we will discuss Cisco's capital allocation strategies, key acquisitions, and the Catalyst 9k product line's impact on future

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.91K Followers
Here to reduce financial suffering. Subscribe to my Substack to get my latest and most complete analysis before anyone else -- It's free:  https://zenanalyst.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.