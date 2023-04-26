TotalEnergies Could Fuel Greater Returns
Summary
- The fossil fuel armageddon is in fact a myth.
- Fossil fuel energy consumption has risen, the industry is more profitable and more disciplined.
- The company’s results show rising revenues and profitability.
- The long-term trend toward high prices and improving profitability is supportable.
- TotalEnergies stock is trading at an attractive level.
TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has been a beneficiary of the improving economics of the fossil fuel industry. While there has been talk of rapid transitions to alternative energies, what we have seen is energy inertia, reduced capex spending, and greater profitability and revenue, in the sector. TotalEnergies results are proof of this thesis. These conditions are viable in the long-term and make the company a great oil & gas play.
Dividends Have Driven Up TSR
In the last five years, TotalEnergies share price has risen by more than 13% compared to a rise of nearly 57% for the S&P 500 (SPX). The company’s total shareholder return (TSR), however, was around 56% at that time, narrowly failing to match the S&P 500.
TotalEnergies’ performance is in line with that of its sector. Over this period, the MSCI World Energy Index has generated 7.22% gross returns a year compared to 8.57% for the MSCI World.
While the underperformance of energy has usually deterred investors, in 2021, energy beat the world markets, as higher energy prices drove sector profitability. Nevertheless, in the year-to-date, the MSCI World Energy Index is down -3.16%, while TotalEnergies is only up around 0.14%, compared to a rise of nearly 8% for the S&P 500.
FCF Supports Dividends
In the last five year period, TotalEnergies has grown free cash flow (FCF) from $11.34 billion in 2018 to $32 billion in 2022, compounding at 23% a year. In that time, the firm generated a total of $80.57 billion, or 51% of the market cap of the company. In that time, the company paid out $36.56 billion in dividends, compounding them at 15% a year. The company’s FCF generation provides ample support for dividend growth. This will allow the company’s returns to narrow the share price performance gap, if there is indeed one at year end.
The Fossil Fuel Armageddon is a Myth
Investors and ESG activists have warned about the end of the fossil fuel era for a long time, with a future defined by alternative energies. The reality is less optimistic for alternative energies. Between 1970 and 2021, fossil fuels declined from 80% of the world's primary energy to 77.1%, declining at 0.057% per year. In the last two decades, although alternative energies have grown as a share of energy by source, fossil fuels have actually grown their share of power generated, from 57% in 2000 to nearly 62% in 2022. While that growth is less modest than that of alternative energies, it does show that the talk of decline is grossly at odds with real data.
In fact, noted scientist, Vaclav Smil, has referred to this as a case of “energy inertia” rather than rapid transition from fossil fuels to alternative energies.
TotalEnergies’ own financial results support this view, with revenue growing from $184.1 billion in 2018 to $263.3 billion in 2022, compounding at 7.42% per year. According to Credit Suisse’s (CS) “The Base Rate Book”, in the 1950 to 2015 period, 24.2% of firms achieved a 5-year sales CAGR of between 5% and 10%, with the mean and median 5-year sales CAGR for the period being 6.9% and 5.2% respectively. That tells us that TotalEnergies was growing at a faster rate than the typical company.
Capital Exits Spur Profitability
Whereas investors and managers do not like to be in unfashionable businesses where everyone seems to be leaving the market, profitability is best achieved in markets in which capital is leaving. In recent years, investors such as Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, have either left fossil fuels, or have prepared to do so if their portfolio companies do not meet their net-zero targets. In addition, ESG investors have pushed fossil fuel firms to invest in alternative energies, with the most notable success being Engine No1’s winning of board seats at Exxon (XOM). The impact of this is that not only is there less investor interest in the industry, but energy firms are investing less in expanding supply. In 2023, upstream capex spending is expected to grow at a modest 12%, to $485 billion, with energy firms instead focusing on returning cash to shareholders. Upstream capex spending remains far below the 2014-2014 $700 billion peak, and it is unlikely to reach that level within the near-term.
Consumption of fossil fuel energy remains high, such that we can safely assume that the net effect of low supply growth, and rising demand is that prices will rise, and this is what we have seen so far. There is no reason to believe that energy firms will significantly ramp up capex spending.
Once again, we can see from TotalEnergies’ own results that its profitability has risen. Gross profits rose from $58.29 billion in 2018 to $93.86 billion in 2022. Gross profitability, which scales gross profits by total assets, has, in turn, risen from 0.27 to 0.3. While this is still below the 0.33 threshold that makes a stock attractive, it shows the trend toward greater profitability.
Operating income has risen from $14.74 billion in 2018 to $43.21 billion in 2022, compounding at nearly 24%. Operating margins have more than doubled, from 8% in 2018 to 16.4% in 2022, reflecting a shift in business from thin margin and large volumes to reduced volumes and higher margins.
Finally, TotalEnergies net income has risen from $11.45 billion in 2018 to $20.53 billion in 2022, at a 5-year CAGR of 12.39%. In our reference period, 20.3% of firms achieved a 5-year earnings CAGR of between 10% and 20%, with a mean and median 5-year earnings CAGR of 7.3% and 5.9% respectively. This reflects the firm’s higher than typical earnings. This is not the story of a firm in a declining industry.
Valuation
On a relative basis, TotalEnergies has a price-earnings (P/E) multiple of 8.18, while the MSCI World Energy Index has a P/E multiple of 7.73. Meanwhile, the MSCI World has a P/E multiple of 19.14, and the S&P 500 has a P/E multiple of 21.99. The firm’s FCF yield is 20.41%, compared to 2.7% for the 2000 largest companies in the United States, according to New Constructs. So we have good reason to believe that the company is undervalued compared to the market and that it will return FCF to investors at a faster rate than the market.
Conclusion
Although fossil fuels are seen as a declining energy rapidly losing ground to alternative energies, the reality is that they have proved quite robust over the last few decades, and that in the last 20 years, consumption has actually increased. TotalEnergies has benefited from the improved economics of the industry, demonstrating rising sales and profitability over the last five years. The firm is valued at an attractive level and is a good long-term bet to beat the market.
