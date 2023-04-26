Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Upward Momentum For U.S. New Home Market Cap Continues In March 2023

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • As expected, the market capitalization of new homes sold in the U.S. built continued rising in March 2023.
  • While mortgage rates averaged slightly higher in March, it wasn't enough to overcome the positive momentum for new home sales.
  • The question for new home builders continues to be whether the positive momentum can overcome the negative conditions that are developing in the U.S. economy.

As expected, the market capitalization of new homes sold in the U.S. built continued rising in March 2023. Increases in the number of new homes sold and their sale prices are responsible for the development, building on the momentum from

Trailing Twelve Month Average New Home Sales Market Capitalization in the United States, January 1976 - March 2023

Trailing Twelve Month Average of the Annualized Number of New Homes Sold in the U.S., January 1976 - March 2023

Trailing Twelve Month Average of the Mean Sale Price of New Homes Sold in the U.S., January 1976 - March 2023

