Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.23K Followers

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Wilterding - SVP, IR and Treasurer

Michael Mussallem - Chairman and CEO

Scott Ullem - CFO

Bernard Zovighian - President

Larry Wood - Group President, TAVR and Surgical Structural Hear

Daveen Chopra - Global Leader of TMTT

Conference Call Participants

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Vijay Kumar - Evercore

Joanne Wuensch - Citibank

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Richard Newitter - Truist

Matt Miksic - Barclays

Cecilia Furlong - Morgan Stanley

Josh Jennings - TD Cowen

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Edwards Lifesciences' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mark Wilterding, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Thank you. You may begin.

Mark Wilterding

Thank you very much, Diego, and thank you everyone for joining us. With me on today's call are Mike Mussallem, Chairman and CEO; Scott Ullem, CFO; and Bernard Zovighian, President of Edwards Lifesciences. Also joining us for the Q&A portion of the call are Larry Wood, our Group President of TAVR and Surgical Structural Heart; Daveen Chopra, our Global Leader of TMTT; and Katie Zimon our Global Leader of Critical Care.

Just after the close of regular trading, Edwards Lifesciences released first quarter 2023 financial results. During today's call, management will discuss those results included in the press release and accompanying financial schedules, and then use the remaining time for Q&A.

Please note that management will be making forward-looking statements that are based on estimates, assumptions and projections. These statements include but

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.