Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 8:55 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.23K Followers

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call April 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Denyeau - ICR

Antonio Pietri - President, CEO

Chantelle Breithaupt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rob Oliver - R. W. Baird

Matthew Pfau - William Blair

Jason Celino - KeyBanc

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler

Mark Schappel - Loop Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Aspen Technology Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Brian Denyeau, ICR. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian Denyeau

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ending March 31, 2023. With me on the call today are Antonio Pietri, AspenTech's President and CEO; and Chantelle Breithaupt, AspenTech's CFO.

Before we begin, I will make the safe harbor statement that during the course of this call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements about the financial performance of the company that involve risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may differ materially from such projections or statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in today's call as well as those contained in our periodic reports with the SEC, including our most recently filed Form 10-K with the SEC.

Although please note the following information relates to our current business conditions and our outlook as of today, April 26, 2023. Consistent with our prior practice, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update this information. Please note that we have posted our financial update presentation on the Investor Relations portion of our website. The structure of today's call will be as

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.