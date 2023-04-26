Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 8:59 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.23K Followers

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Crawford - Head of IR

Mark Zuckerberg - CEO

Susan Li - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Mark Shmulik - Bernstein

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan

Justin Post - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Youssef Squali - Truist Securities

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Ross Sandler - Barclays

Michael Nathanson - MoffettNathanson

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Dave, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Meta First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call will be recorded. Thank you very much.

Ms. Deborah Crawford, Meta's Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Deborah Crawford

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Meta Platforms' first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, and Susan Li, CFO.

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release and in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this call, we may present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.