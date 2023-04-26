Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 9:15 PM ETAccuray Incorporated (ARAY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.23K Followers

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jesse Chew – Chief Legal Officer

Suzanne Winter – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ali Pervaiz – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brooks O’Neil – Lake Street Capital Markets

Neil Chatterji – B Riley

Marie Thibault – BTIG

Josh Jennings – Cowen

Jason Wittes – Loop Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Accuray Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

All participants will be in listen-only mode for the duration of the call. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded today.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chief Legal Officer, Jesse Chew. Please go ahead.

Jesse Chew

Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Accuray’s conference call to review financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended March 31, 2023. During our call this afternoon management will review recent corporate developments.

Joining us on today’s call are Suzanne Winter, Accuray’s President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ali Pervaiz, Accuray’s Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our call today includes forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are outlined in the press release we issued just after the market close this afternoon, as well as in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We base the forward-looking statements on this call on information available to us as of today’s date. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, except to the extent

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.