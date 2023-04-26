Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 9:34 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.23K Followers

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Julie Dewey - Chief Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Officer

Keith Grossman - Executive Chairman

Kevin Thornal - President and CEO

Rod MacLeod - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Bill Plovanic - Canaccord

Allen Gong - J.P. Morgan

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Mike Sarcone - Jefferies

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Lisa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Nevro’s First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Julie Dewey for introductory remarks. Please go ahead.

Julie Dewey

Thank you, and good afternoon. And welcome to Nevro’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We appreciate you joining us. I am Julie Dewey, Nevro’s, Chief Corporate Communications and IR Officer. With me today are Keith Grossman, Executive Chairman; Kevin Thornal, CEO and President; and Rod MacLeod, Chief Financial Officer.

On our call today Keith will introduce Kevin, and Kevin will make some brief comments and then Keith will discuss our first quarter business results. Rod will conclude with our detailed financials and guidance and then we will open up the call for questions.

Please note, there are also slides available related to our first quarter performance on the Nevro Investor Relations website on the Events and Presentations page. Earlier today Nevro released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. A copy of our earnings release is available on our Investor Relations section of our website at nevro.com. This

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.