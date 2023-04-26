Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 9:50 PM ETPOSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.23K Followers

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (OTCQX:POSAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

James Carbonara - Hayden IR

Ryan Hamlin - Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Fowler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Galanos - Private Investor

Mike Regan - Excelsior Equities

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the POSaBIT Systems Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow today’s presentation.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, James Carbonara, Investor Relations. You may begin.

James Carbonara

Thank you, operator. With me on this call are Ryan Hamlin, Chief Executive Officer and Matthew Fowler, Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to begin the call by reading the Safe Harbor statement. This statement is made pursuant to the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. All statements made on this call with the exception of historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Although the company believes that expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it makes no assurances that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, please see risk factors detailed in the company's annual report and subsequent filed reports, as well as in other reports that the company files from time-to-time with SEDAR. Any forward-looking statements included in this call are made only at the date of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.