SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCPK:SSAAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Per Hillström - Head, Investor Relations

Martin Lindqvist - President and Chief Executive Officer

Leena Craelius - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Dominic O'Kane - JPMorgan

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Rochus Brauneiser - Kepler

Andrew Jones - UBS

Kogge Maxime - ODDO

Per Hillström

Good morning and welcome to the SSAB Q1 Presentation. I am Per Hillström. I'm responsible for Investor Relations at SSAB. And presenting today, we have Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO; and Leena Craelius, CFO.

And if we have a look at the agenda, Martin will start here with an overview of the quarter and then Leena will go into the financial details and then Martin at the end with outlook and summary, and we'll have good times also for questions. So by that, please, Martin.

Martin Lindqvist

Thank you, Per, and once again, good morning and welcome to this Q1 presentation of 2023. Some highlights. We saw continued good result in Special Steels in Americas, and I will come back to that. We also saw a recovery on the European market where we had a weak second half and I would say also apparent demand-wise, weak fourth quarter. We used that recovery.

We were quick to adapt and adjusted production, started up the blast furnaces. At blast furnace, we had a down for maintenance -- planned maintenance in Raahe, and that was successfully started up in Q1, so we could take advantage of that recovery.

During the quarter, we saw in all divisions, I would say high and stable production and if we compare the production volumes we were in Q4 impacted by planned maintenance. We continue to improve our

