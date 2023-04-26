Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Large-Cap Growth Retakes Lead For Equity Factor Returns In 2023

Apr. 26, 2023 10:55 PM ETDIA, QQQ, SPY, ACSI, ACVF, AESR, AFLG, ARMR, AVUS, APRT, JANT, JULT, OCTT, APRW, JANW, JULW, OCTW, BBUS, BIBL, BKLC, BMAR, BMAY, BUZZ, BWV, BWVTF, CATH, CFA, CFO, CHGX, CSM, DBJA, DBOC, DEF, DEMZ, DFAU, DGRW, DSI, DSJA, DSOC, DSTL, DUSA, DVOL, DYNF, EFIV, EGIS, EPS, EQL, EQOP, EQWL, ESG, ESGA, ESGU, ESGV, ESGY, ESGN, EUSA, FCPI, FCTR, FDLO, FDWM, FEX, FFSG, FLLV, FLQL, FLRG, FMIL, FQAL, FSST, FTCS, GSEW, GSLC, GSPY, GSUS, HKND, HLAL, HUSV, IDIV, ILCB, IQSU, ITAN, ITOT, IVV, IWB, IWD, IWF, IWL, IWV, IYY, JCTR, JHML, JOET, JPUS, JQUA, JUSA, JUST, KRMA, LCTU, LFEQ, LGH, LGLV, LSAF, LVOL, LYFE, MBCC, MFUS, MGC, MOAT, NACP, NAPR, NTSX, NULC, OEF, OMFL, ONOF, OPPX, OVL, OVLH, PALC, PBUS, PLRG, PSCJ, PSCW, PSCX, PSET, PSFD, PSFF, PSFJ, PSFM, PSMD, PSMJ, PSMR, PTLC, QARP, QLV, QQQA, QUAL, QUS, QVML, QYLG, RECS, RESP, RFDA, RFFC, RNLC, RSP, SCHB, SCHK, SCHX, SECT, SHE, SHUS, SIZE, SNPE, SPBC, SPD, SPHB, SPHQ, SPLG, SPMV, SPTM, SPUC, SPUS, SPXE, SPXN, SPXT, SPXV, SPYC, SPYX, SSUS, STNC, SUSA, SUSL, SVOL, SYUS, SZNE, TDVG, TILT, TRND, TSJA, TSOC, TSPA, UMAR, UMAY, USMC, USMV, USSG, USXF, UTRN, VEGN, VIG, VIRS, VNSE, VONE, VONG, VONV, VOO, VOTE, VSDA, VSLU, VTHR
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.94K Followers

Summary

  • After taking a back seat to various flavors of small-cap and value factors earlier in 2023, the large-company growth risk factor is again leading the horse race, based on year-to-date returns for a set of ETF proxies through yesterday’s close (Apr. 25).
  • A close second to big-cap growth is iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF for year-to-date factor results.
  • After a bullish recovery in short- and medium-term momentum, the short-term trend has fallen sharply, which suggests the market has turned cautious on the near-term outlook.

Stock market or stock exchange trading graph

Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

Big-cap growth is back. After taking a back seat to various flavors of small-cap and value factors earlier in 2023, the large-company growth risk factor is again leading the horse race, based on year-to-date returns for a

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

US Equity Factors: ETF Performance

SPY vs. Percentage of US Equity Factor Funds Trending Up

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.94K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.