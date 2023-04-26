Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Q1 2023 Conference Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 9:56 PM ETRobert Half International Inc. (RHI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.23K Followers

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Q1 2023 Conference Call April 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

M. Keith Waddell - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael C. Buckley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan

Mark Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc.

Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities

Heather Balsky - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Jeffrey Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Robert Half First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Today's conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. Our hosts for today's call are Mr. Keith Waddell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half and Mr. Michael Buckley, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Waddell, you may begin.

M. Keith Waddell

Thank you. Hello, everyone. We appreciate your time today. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that the comments made on today's call contain forward-looking statements, including predictions and estimates about our future performance. These statements represent our current judgment of what the future holds. However, they're subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in today's press release and in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the statements made on today's call.

During this presentation, we may mention some non-GAAP financial measures and reference these figures as adjusted. Reconciliations and further explanation of these measures are included in a supplemental schedule to our earnings press release.

Our presentation of revenues and the related growth rates for each of our contract functional specializations includes intersegment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.