Orbon Alija

Thesis

DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) is a closed-end fund focused on utilities. The CEF is a defensive allocation in a portfolio, and it has done tremendously well in 2022 when the wider equity markets crashed. We began 2023 with a large overvaluation in the larger Utilities equity sector, and with respect to the fund itself when we looked at its premium to NAV. The last time we reviewed this fund we rated it a Sell:

Sell Rating (Author)

The CEF is down more than -8% on a price basis and more than -6% on a total return basis since our rating.

A number of developments have occurred since our rating for DNP in the beginning of the year:

the wider equity markets have rallied on the back of the FAANG cohort strength, with very narrow breadth

bonds have become even more attractive from a cyclical standpoint given the proximity of the peak rates concept as observed in the SOFR futures curve

the VIX has plummeted, with analysts bemused at the low levels we are currently registering

All of these risk-on factors have contributed to the negative performance for DNP, a defensive utilities CEF. We think we are about to close the book on the risk-on period in equities, with many analysts now calling for the usual 'Sell in May and Go Away'.

A new leg down in the market (which is inevitable in our opinion) will see defensive sectors bid up again. Furthermore, DNP has now seen its massive premium to NAV decrease towards the bottom end of its historic range. We are therefore moving from Sell to Hold on this CEF.

Analytics

AUM: $3.7 bil

Sharpe Ratio: 0.63 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 19 (3Y).

Yield: 7.4%

Premium/Discount to NAV: 17%

Z-Stat: -0.5

Leverage Ratio: 25%

Composition: Equities - Utilities

Premium / Discount to NAV

The fund's premium to NAV has come down substantially:

Data by YCharts

When we assigned our Sell rating the premium was trading toward the all-time highs, which is never sustainable in this business. It was due for a correction, and it has happened. We see the premium bottoming out somewhere around the 10% mark.

DNP is one of the rare CEFs that will always trade at premiums to NAV due to its historic performance and icon status in the marketplace. The fund has been nothing short of a 'Steady Eddy' for those investors who are loath to trade, and have just held on for years and years. Expect this to continue.

Active investors should adjust their exposures within a 20-80% band when the fund becomes overpriced or oversold, as we have pointed out via our articles.

Sector Valuation

Utilities as a sector is still a bit on the pricey side, but P/E ratios have come down in 2023:

Sector Valuation (Yardeni)

We can see the green line in the graph above, labeled as 'Forward P/E', having come down from 21x to 18x as of late. Historically, that is still on the high side, but investors are extremely defensive this year, with high cash and defensive stocks allocations.

Conclusion

DNP is a robust utilities closed end fund. The vehicle has done tremendously well in the past decade, and will remain a cornerstone of portfolio construction. However, active investors can substantially increase their annual returns from holding this name by trading a 20-80% holdings band in the fund (i.e. hold a minimum of 20% in DNP at all times, while the 80% allocation can be actively traded in and out). Just like any security, the fund can become overpriced, and we saw that earlier in the year when the premium to NAV was at the top of its historic range. Since our Sell rating at the beginning of the year, the fund is down more than -8% on a price basis. The premium to NAV has come down and is moving towards the bottom end of its historic range. Furthermore we have seen a large risk-on rally this year, driven by the Tech mega-caps. In our opinion, we will have another risk-off move in 2023, which will see utilities bid again. We are therefore moving from Sell to Hold on this CEF.