DNP: Moving From Sell To Hold On This CEF

Apr. 26, 2023 11:14 PM ETDNP Select Income Fund (DNP)1 Comment
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • DNP Select Income Fund is a closed-end fund focused on Utilities.
  • We assigned DNP a Sell rating earlier in the year based on overstretched valuation metrics.
  • The CEF is down over -8% since our Sell rating on a price basis.
  • We are of the opinion that the current equity market rally will experience a new leg-down, resulting in Utilities being bid up again.

Aerial view of crowd connected by lines

Orbon Alija

Thesis

DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) is a closed-end fund focused on utilities. The CEF is a defensive allocation in a portfolio, and it has done tremendously well in 2022 when the wider equity markets crashed. We began 2023

rating

Sell Rating (Author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

valuation

Sector Valuation (Yardeni)

This article was written by

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

