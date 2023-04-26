Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Saab AB (publ) (SAABF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Saab AB (publ) (SAABF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023
Saab AB (publ) (OTCPK:SAABF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Merton Kaplan – Head-Investor Relations

Micael Johansson – Chief Executive Officer

Christian Luiga – Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Golrang – SVB

Enarson Bjorn – Danske Bank

Sam Burgess – Citigroup

Sash Tusa – Agency Partners

Virginia Montorsi – Bank of America

Mikael Laséen – Carnegie

Merton Kaplan

Good morning and welcome to Saab’s Q1 Earnings Presentation. I’m Merton Kaplan, Head of Investor Relations. And with me here today in the studio in Stockholm I have Micael Johansson, our CEO; and Christian Luiga, Saab’s CFO and Deputy CEO. We will start the presentation shortly and we’ll continue with a Q&A and you can dial into the conference call to ask your questions live and for our viewers online, you can send your questions directly to me and I’ll try to pick them through this session.

So with those words, I would like to give the word to you, Micael.

Micael Johansson

Thank you so much and thank you all for joining us this morning. I will start this presentation by highlighting a few things that I think were important events during the first quarter. And as you’ve seen, we’ve had a really good order intake. So we see a high market interest and we have still a strong support from the portfolios in Dynamics and Surveillance looking at that. The main parts, regions that are strong right now is Europe and the U.S. where many countries are, as you know, increasing the defense spending and also replenishing their stocks. So those areas are the first areas that to be supported by that of course.

Then we have started to work on NATO. We have received a request

