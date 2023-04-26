User2547783c_812

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is a drilling contractor that customizes end-to-end drilling plans based on each client’s unique needs. The company specializes in unconventional drilling and prioritizes technology and automation to deliver a simplified and streamlined drilling process. In addition to industry-leading automation technology, HP also features its award-winning AC-drive FlexRig fleet of drilling rigs. These rigs can be customized for single-well, multi-well, and super pad drilling. With the computerization of the rig unit, HP creates flexibility in configurations, performance efficiencies, and meaningful safety enhancements.

While drilling contractors are traditionally paid based on a day rate, HP offers a different approach with performance-based contracts – a compensation model for clients that activates only when meeting established goals. This shows how much the company values efficiency, optimization, accuracy, and automation throughout the drilling process. The company can also help with a specific process on a drill site, like directional drilling for example.

DRILLING RIGS

Just over 20 years ago, HP developed a first-of-its-kind rig design with a flexible drilling range, half of the average moving time compared to conventional rigs, and innovative features to enhance safety at the rig site. This led to the development of the AC-drive FlexRig fleet, which really does set the standard for drilling rig precision and performance optimization today. As of March 2023, the company has contracted 202 of the available 262 rigs across the world, with 185 out of 235 contracted in North America. This number has remained relatively stable over time.

HP has control over the entire manufacturing and design process of its drilling rigs, allowing the company to maintain quality levels and on-time deliveries to its customers, an important factor for producers in choosing a rig. The company’s rigs are designed for increased operational efficiency and with automation capabilities to maximize uptime and cost savings. Their rigs are made to drill longer wells with greater hoisting and rig power capabilities. This allows producers to drill at greater depths with superior pump rates and pressure ratings. Furthermore, these rigs have removed non-essential rig crew from the rig site. Monitoring, controlling, and optimizing maintenance is done from a remote location around the clock, reducing potential employee liabilities.

TECHNOLOGY

HP has numerous technologies and software focused on reducing the risk of bottom-hole assembly (BHA) failures. The company also has numerous automation technologies across its drilling rigs that help drive drilling efficiencies. Through these technologies, HP has helped lead the industry to improve drilling processes and operations not only for their clients but for the industry as a whole. Moreover, automation technologies reduce flat times and minimize human inefficiencies like making connections, skidding, rig moves, and running casing.

The company also specializes in lateral drilling, with numerous software that helps determine the most economical slide location and footage and can even orient the tool face, apply weight to the bit, and optimize the rate of penetration for the fastest and most precise slide. HP is an industry leader when it comes to innovative technology integration throughout the drilling process.

Now that we've discussed what they do, lets dive into the nitty-gritty of the numbers and see if they're worth buying or not.

REVENUE

HP has had their revenue on the decline ever since 2014 when oil markets peaked in the boom started around 2010. I remember very well in 2015 when everything kind of crashed down, since I worked for Halliburton at the time (yep, at one point in my life I swung hammers and dragged hoses in the mud for a living). This crash hit HP hard as they were never really able to recover that upward revenue trajectory after that.

But let's "drill" down into this a bit (get it? I'll see myself out). Let's see how their efficiency is looking at the moment, because losing that revenue trajectory doesn't necessarily mean they're not worth buying.

Being a drilling company and rig builder/owner we want to check out how many rigs they're contracting out, what their revenues are per rig, and what their capex looks like to keep those puppies working.

HP - Number of rigs contracted (HP investor presentation (March 2023))

Currently, out of 262 rigs worldwide, they have 77% of them contracted out. That's not bad. With most of their equipment out there making money, and plenty of spares to ramp up capacity, they seem to be sitting in a good spot equipment wise.

Let's see how much they make, and how much they cost to maintenance.

HP - Revenue per rig and capex % (HP investor presentation (March 2023)) HP - Maintenance and life span of rigs (HP investor presentation (March 2023))

If their estimates and projections are right, again IF they are, then it appears their efficiency is going to reach new heights. With an estimated revenue per rig of just under $15M and a high end estimate for maintenance at only $1.3M then it's pretty clear the rigs are making a ton of capital for the company. Over time their capex % has dropped, so I have to believe the projections are close since we've had a nice steady trend.

Now, are they likely to continue their current 77% contracted rig level? Let's look at overall rigs in the US.

We can see a clear peak and decline of rig counts in the US, which accounts for most of their business. Now is the price of oil likely to decline significantly? As of this moment, no. We saw oil spike a few weeks ago on the OPEC+ cut, but as of this moment has already dropped back into the mid $70s per barrel. That $70 price point (at least as far as CL futures go) seems to be a floor at the moment, and seems likely to continue that way. Rig counts peaking in January and falling isn't necessarily a sign that the oil scene is drying up. Coming out of the 2015 crash we saw the same thing - rig counts flew up, momentarily dropped, and then came up and plateaued for years until COVID.

Russia and China have really complicated the situation with drilling. The big players need to see resolution there in order to pull the trigger on more drilling. They're ready, willing, and waiting but don't want to get caught wasting a bunch of money.

With that in mind I don't necessarily think that HP's fleet is in danger of losing contracts, and with their excellent efficiency they can clearly do more with less. I suppose the answer to this question comes down to how long you feel it will take for geopolitical tensions to stabilize.

DEBT

They keep their long term debt very manageable, coming in at only $542M on their last 10-Q. That's giving them a debt/equity ratio of only 20%. Looking through the rest of their numbers we find a current ratio of 2.3, a quick ratio of 1.8, and an interest coverage ratio of 12.4.

What all of that means is their debt is very serviceable, with plenty of runway if they needed to add more. I have no concerns over their debt.

RETURNING VALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Now on to the good stuff. This is why everyone wants energy companies - dividends! HP pays a miserly 2.88% dividend at present but we actually have a TTM yield of 4.17%. Let's decipher what they've done.

HP Dividends (Seeking Alpha)

They've been paying their normal quarterly dividend of $0.25, but for the last two quarters, they've been declaring a special dividend alongside it. They put out a press release last October on the supplemental return plan. "The Company has established its 2023 supplemental shareholder return plan, which is currently projected to provide approximately $100 million in additional cash returns to shareholders in the form of additional dividends. These supplemental dividends are expected to be paid in four, approximately equal, installments during fiscal 2023.""The 2023 supplemental shareholder return plan is specific to fiscal year 2023 and is derived from current forecasts and projections for fiscal year 2023, which are subject to change based on industry factors and market conditions. The intention is to refresh the plan in subsequent fiscal years with adjustments made based on relevant factors and market conditions at that time, including the Company’s projected cash flow generation, and accretive investment opportunities."

Source: HP Press Release

So they do intend to continue paying these additional dividends, depending on how the company does. They consider them just supplemental returns based on the performance and profit that they pull in.

In addition to dividends, HP also authorized share buybacks, repurchasing $60M worth of shares in FY 2023 as of March. They intend to continue this pattern of returning value via buybacks as long as their fiscal situation permits.

VALUATION

Right now, HP is close to its floor for valuation. You'll see it hit this level in 2019, and at the bottom in 2015. I really like that. Sure it went lower in COVID, but we won't count that since the circumstances were different. I really like the EV/Sales here compared to its historical levels.

Looking through the Seeking Alpha peers list we see that HP has some of the best EV/Sales in its industry, with a median Price/Book. When we take all of this, it's revenue, and return to shareholders together I have to feel the company is a little undervalued.

Investors are probably skittish of oil in general given geopolitical tensions, and understandably so, and also are concerned about the overall declines in revenue. This can definitely lend to a low valuation. I don't know if that valuation is completely warranted though, especially looking forward, so there may be some hidden value here for investors.

CONCLUSION

Every drilling contractor knows efficiency is key. When you can drill a well more efficiently and with more precision, you help reduce overall costs and maximize production. HP has integrated its FlexFusion technology across its FlexRig fleet, allowing seamless interaction for every stage of drilling operations. Even taking just a quick dive into these automation technologies will show you the value and benefits and shows why they continue to be industry leaders. This is the sort of thing that customers want and appreciate.

In the energy production world, “Uptime” is what it’s all about. Oil & Gas markets are volatile so being able to adjust production levels with the least amount of downtime is paramount. Millions upon millions of dollars can be lost when drilling a well due to backoffs, failures, repairs, and employee liabilities. As onshore drilling has gone from the wild west to a more civilized market here in North America, every producer is looking to drive efficiencies and utilize any technology they can to increase uptime. Reducing failures, increasing uptime, and increasing speed are the goals of every oil & gas producer.

HP is one of the industry’s leading drilling contractors and the utilization of their automation technology across their fleet of drilling rigs is quite impressive. In every drilling operation, time is money and producers would be hard-pressed to find a drilling contractor that has prioritized technology and software development and integration within their drilling rigs like HP has. As of March 2023, HP currently has the largest spare capacity of super-spec rigs in the United States. Meanwhile, industry utilization of these rigs has been around 95% since 2020, a great sign that HP should see increased revenue from drilling rigs.

In an era where accuracy, efficiency, and optimization are the keys to long-term success in a competitive drilling market, HP checks all the boxes of a company with staying power that is positioned for long-term growth. By essentially focusing their core business model on maximizing uptime for producers in drilling operations, investors should be bullish on the future of HP as this is the strategy driving producer demands. More importantly, they offer this at economies of scale and help reduce significant safety liabilities by removing 3rd party and non-essential personnel from drilling sites. Overall, the company is well-positioned for growth as they are an industry leader in automation technologies and provide customizable end-to-end drilling solutions for oil & gas producers around the world.

Fiscally speaking the company has pushed very hard for efficiency in revenue production compared to capex expenditure. This is hard for any company to achieve and HP has done it very well and is in line with some and ahead of other industry peers. They have no problems with debt as well.

Their plans to return value to shareholders are unorthodox, but impressive. By allowing themselves flexibility with the supplemental dividends they're ensuring they have the capital to continue the company's solvency should the worst happen. But if they achieve their goals, the profits simply go to the shareholders through additional dividends and share buybacks.

Overall I like the company, its position in the industry, and its value return to its shareholders. I think it's a buy at this level and valuation, especially given that it's sitting on both a trend line and support at ~$35.

