Humana: Leadership In Medicare Advantage Underpins Recession-Resilient Value

Apr. 26, 2023 11:30 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Retail and institutional investor sentiment signals continued expectations for Western economies to enter a recession.
  • Humana, beyond just being a healthcare stock, leads the industry in the growing Medicare Advantage segment of the market, supporting extensive resilience going into a recessionary environment.
  • This level of resiliency has substantiated Humana's superior 1Y performance (+13.63%) to the NASDAQ healthcare index (+3.31%) and the broader market (-3.71%).
  • In spite of this rally, Humana remains generally undervalued, with the market underpricing the significance of their dominance in MA and capacity for growth through other systems such as Humana's CareWell platform.
  • Due to the combined factors of recession-resiliency, undervaluation, and built-in, secular growth potential, I rate the company a 'strong buy'.

Blood Pressure Check at Home

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is the third-largest healthcare insurance company in the United States by revenue. With a focus on Medicare Advantage products, the firm has successfully established primacy in the $473bn MA market.

The company has recorded $92.92bn in 2022

CAGR for MA

Humana (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry

Comparative Analysis

Humana Relative Valuation

Healthcare Industry During Recessions

HomeCare Leadership Humana

Humana Highlights

Humana Price Forecast

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

