Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Terreno Realty: Impressive Pricing Power Alone Isn't Enough

Apr. 26, 2023 11:43 PM ETTerreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.64K Followers

Summary

  • Terreno Realty operates industrial properties in six major coastal markets.
  • The population density of these markets sets Terreno apart from its peer set. And it is one factor that has enabled the company to continuously drive rents.
  • Recent reports, however, indicate some weakness in two of its largest markets.
  • At current pricing, shares appear adequately valued, especially considering their premium to related peers, which I view cautiously.

Packaging Boxes Wrapped Plastic Stacked on Pallets Loading into Cargo Container. Shipping Trucks. Supply Chain Shipment. Distribution Supplies Warehouse. Freight Truck Transport Warehouse Logistics.

1933bkk/iStock via Getty Images

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) is an industrial real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that operates in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco; Seattle; and Miami.

At about 60% of total

TRNO Investor Presentation - Summary Of Geographic Operating Regions

TRNO Investor Presentation - Summary Of Geographic Operating Regions

FY2022 Form 10-K - Partial Summary Of Top Tenants

FY2022 Form 10-K - Partial Summary Of Top Tenants

Seeking Alpha - Basic Data Of TRNO Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - Basic Data Of TRNO Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - 3-YR Returns Of TRNO Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - 3-YR Returns Of TRNO Compared To Peers

TRNO Investor Presentation - Summary Of Market Density Of TRNO's Operating Regions Compared To Peers

TRNO Investor Presentation - Summary Of Market Density Of TRNO's Operating Regions Compared To Peers

Kidder Mathews Q1FY23 Research Report - Industrial Market Summary Of Los Angeles County

Kidder Mathews Q1FY23 Research Report - Industrial Market Summary Of Los Angeles County

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.64K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.