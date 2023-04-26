1933bkk/iStock via Getty Images

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) is an industrial real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that operates in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco; Seattle; and Miami.

At about 60% of total annualized rental revenues, its Northern Jersey/NYC and its two California markets are the company's largest focus.

TRNO Investor Presentation - Summary Of Geographic Operating Regions

And among its top tenants, Amazon (AMZN) and FedEx (FDX) are the top two. In addition to these publicly traded companies, TRNO also serves the United States Government (“USG”) and Washington D.C.

FY2022 Form 10-K - Partial Summary Of Top Tenants

From a market cap perspective, the company is of a similar size to other industrial REITs. They do operate on a much leaner employee count, however. At present, they operate on the same staffing levels as Plymouth Industrial (PLYM). This is despite operating at over 3x PLYM’s enterprise value (“EV”).

Seeking Alpha - Basic Data Of TRNO Compared To Peers

Their share price has generally tracked their peer set over the past year, though they are trailing over a 3-YR timespan.

Seeking Alpha - 3-YR Returns Of TRNO Compared To Peers

Similar to others within the sector, the company has benefitted from favorable industry-wide tailwinds. Occupancy levels, for example, remain high, despite rents being pushed at extraordinary spreads. This is a testament to the sustained mismatch between supply/demand within the sector. While this is a positive, it’s not necessarily unique to TRNO. Others, too, are reaping these rewards. That, then, calls into question TRNO stock’s current trading multiple, which presently stands at 28x consensus estimates for funds from operations (“FFO”). In my view, there’s not enough to distinguish TRNO from other operators. The company is also subject to a greater degree of concentration risk due to their overreliance on just a few large markets. With this in mind, I view shares as a “hold” at current pricing levels.

Recent Performance

At the end of the first quarter, TRNO reported portfolio occupancy of 98.1%. Though this down 50 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter, it’s still up measurably from the 96.9% reported in the same period last year.

Within the same-store portfolio, occupancy dipped slightly from last quarter to 98.5%. But it was up nearly 100bps from the prior year.

The high occupancy rate enabled TRNO to drive cash spreads by 69.3% during the quarter. This is on top of 45.2% growth realized during Q4 of 2022. Retention did, however, drop to 54.4%. This is down significantly from the 80.6% rate reported last quarter. It is also down from 2022’s full year average of 56.6%.

During the first quarter, the company acquired three additional properties and had four properties under development or redevelopment.

And from a liquidity standpoint, the company has full access to their +$400M credit facility and continues to maintain an investment-grade rating from Fitch with a stable outlook. Within the near-term, they are also protected from financing risk due to no current year maturities.

Market Density Distinguishes TRNO From Others

One distinguishing aspect of TRNO is their density profile of their operating properties. Compared to their peer set, their portfolio is in some of the highest density population submarkets.

TRNO Investor Presentation - Summary Of Market Density Of TRNO's Operating Regions Compared To Peers

This is important not only for the implications pertaining to economic activity, but also due to the supply dynamics. In most cases, there is little, if any, developable land in these markets. In addition, pushback from residents on further encroachment into their neighborhoods also creates a backstop against the threat of new supply.

This provides a protective barrier to both occupancy levels and the corresponding power to continuously push rents.

Current State Of The Northern Jersey/NYC Industrial Market

According to real estate professional services firm, Colliers (CIGI), there was a notable softening in the NJ industrial market during the first quarter of 2023. Net absorption, for example, turned negative for the first time in more than ten years as new supply surpassed leasing volume by 1.6M SF. This in turn resulted in a 40bps uptick in the availability rate to 4.1%.

Contributing to the negative absorption was a 56% increase in sublet space. In addition, total leasing activity was down more than 25% on both a sequential and YOY basis.

New completions were also elevated during the quarter. And the amount that remains available for lease, 41.3%, is above the five-year average of 28.6%. Even more concerning is that all speculative construction completions delivered vacant.

In a more positive note, the Port of New York and New Jersey ranked as the busiest port in the U.S. during the first two months of 2023. The increased activity is attributable in part to the continued diversification away from the more congested West Coast ports, as well as the relocation of cargo due to labor negotiations.

Current State Of The California Industrial Market

A softening was also noted in the Los Angeles industrial market, according to research firm, Kidder Mathews. One aspect of this slowdown was due to the slowdown in port activity, as containers increasingly were being redirected to ports elsewhere in the country.

Similar to the Jersey market, net absorption was negative during Q1. And the decrease was on top of nearly 1M SF of negative activity in the final quarter of 2022.

Kidder Mathews Q1FY23 Research Report - Industrial Market Summary Of Los Angeles County

Vacancy rates, however, remain low, at just 3.1%. While this is up significantly from the last quarter and from the same period last year, it is still below the mid-3s national average.

The San Francisco region held up better during the quarter, but there was a divergence between the Bay Area, which had negative net absorption of about 200K SF, and the Peninsula, which held flat for the period. In addition, vacancies in the Bay Area were well above the national average, at 5.9%. This is despite no new deliveries YTD in 2023.

Final Thoughts

In their business update, TRNO reported total quarterly cash spreads of 69%. Similar sized peer, First Industrial (FR), on the other hand, reported cash spreads of 58%. In addition to outperforming FR, TRNO also beat out sector giant, Prologis (PLD), who reported 42% growth.

The growth did come at a slightly greater cost, however. Occupancy levels, for example, dipped 50bps on a sequential basis. This is more than the 10bps drop reported by FR and the flat levels reported by PLD. In addition, retention dropped below their 2022 average and came in well below the rate reported by FR.

TRNO does have a more simplistic business model that is free of joint ventures. Furthermore, they have a lower overall number of speculative development projects. This reduces the overall supply pool of potentially vacant buildings delivering into the market.

But from a dollar value standpoint, the pipeline is quite large, at +$571M. And this spending is on four properties. FR, in contrast, is currently managing a +$569M pipeline on over ten projects. If any one project were to fail, then TRNO could be left with sizeable losses.

Their higher concentration in the California and Northeastern markets could also expose them to disparate losses in relation to their more diversified peers. While these markets have been favored due to their favorable supply dynamics, recent reports cited earlier indicate weakness in some respects.

Despite these concerns, TRNO is still maintaining occupancy levels of above 98%, is still in the driver’s seat on rents, and still has the benefit of historically low overall vacancy rates in key markets. But does that warrant a forward trading multiple in excess of their peers?

I would argue that it doesn’t. Management has also opportunistically utilized their share offering programs near current pricing levels and has refrained from engaging in buybacks. This further leads me to believe shares are fairly valued at current pricing. For those seeking new or further positioning, I continue to favor the sector leader, PLD, over most other participants.