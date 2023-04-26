Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 11:06 PM ETCONMED Corporation (CNMD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.23K Followers

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) Q1 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Curt Hartman - Chair of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Todd Garner - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rick Wise - Stifel Financial

Lilia-Celine Lozada - J.P. Morgan

Ian Tolle - Bank of America Securities

Vik Chopra - Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Young Li - Jefferies

Operator

Before the conference call begins, let me remind you that during this call management will be making comments and statements regarding its financial outlook, its plans and objectives. These statements represent the forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as those are defined under the federal securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. The company's actual results may differ materially from its current expectations. Please refer to the risk and other uncertainties disclosed under the forward-looking information in today's press release, as well as the company's SEC filings for more details on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be disclosed during this call, except as may be required by applicable law.

You will also hear management refer to non-GAAP or adjusted measurements during this discussions. While these figures are not a substitute for GAAP measurements, management uses these figures to aid in monitoring the company's ongoing financial performance from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year on a regular basis and from benchmarking against other medical technology companies.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share measure the income of the company, excluding credit or charges

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.