Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 11:11 PM ETASGN Incorporated (ASGN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.24K Followers

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kimberly Esterkin - Investor Relations

Theodore Hanson - Chief Executive Officer

Marie Perry - Chief Financial Officer

Rand Blazer - President

Conference Call Participants

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Heather Balsky - Bank of America

Jeff Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the ASGN Incorporated First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kimberly Esterkin, Investor Relations. Thank you, Kimberly. You may begin.

Kimberly Esterkin

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for ASGN's first quarter conference call. With me are Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer; Rand Blazer, President; and Marie Perry, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our commentary contains forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements are reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties, and as such, our actual results could differ materially from those statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in today's press release and in our SEC filings. We do not assume any obligation to update statements made on this call. For your convenience, our prepared remarks and supplemental materials can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.asgn.com. Please also note that on this call, we will be referencing certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included in today's press release.

I will now turn the call over to Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer.

Theodore Hanson

Thank you, Kimberly, and thank

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.