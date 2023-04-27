Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Spotify: The Rise Of Its Marketplace

Apr. 27, 2023 12:11 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)
Summary

  • The company's ads revenue grew despite the ad industry slowdown.
  • The company consistently attracts new premium subscribers while lowering marketing spending.
  • Relatively stable and high loyalty user base provides a visible revenue stream.
  • Margin expansion can trigger valuation multiple expansion for the stock.

Young rock band rehearsing together and laughing

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The company's marketplace has the potential to become a major player in the music industry.

The company's ability to consistently acquire new premium subscribers while reducing marketing spending is a positive sign

Q1 2023 financials

Q1 2023 financials (Company's filing)

APRU by busineses

ARPU by businesses (Company's filing)

MAU by region

MAU by region (Company's filing)

Operating expense

Operating expense (Company's filing)

Q2 2023 outlook

Q2 2023 outlook (Company's filing)

Ads rate

Ads rate (Ezoic)

Premium gross margin

Premium gross margin (Company's filing)

Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

