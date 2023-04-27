MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The company's marketplace has the potential to become a major player in the music industry.

The company's ability to consistently acquire new premium subscribers while reducing marketing spending is a positive sign of its future success. Its premium gross margin expansion can trigger stock valuation multiple expansion.

In the midst of market uncertainties, this subscription stock represents a relatively stable and reliable investment opportunity.

Company Profile

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) was founded in Sweden in 2006. It is a popular music streaming service that allows users to access millions of songs, podcasts, and other audio content.

Key Takeaways from Q1 2023 Earnings:

Revenues boost by its user base growth

In Q1 2023, the company grew its premium subscribers by 15% to 210 million users, a similar cadence as Q4 2022. Its ad-supported MAU counts grew by 26% to 317 million users.

This impressive growth in premium subscribers is a testament to the value that users place on the service provided by the company. Moreover, it implies despite the macro headwind, the streaming music industry is still under-penetrated.

This is not surprising as Spotify's total users count of 515 million as of Q1 2023, is 7.4% of the global population of 7 billion and has already passed the 5% threshold of the network effect. The 5% threshold of network effect refers to the point at which a network effect begins to take hold and becomes self-sustaining. This argument can be supported by the company's lower marketing spending during the quarter. The management stated it as follows:

And on top of this, we were able to accomplish this level of growth with lower marketing spend.

Furthermore, this indicates the company has significant room for future growth.

Q1 2023 financials (Company's filing)

ARPU was dragged by global expansion

Its premium revenue grew by 13% constant currency compared to Q1 2022. Premium ARPU declined by 2% constant currency due to product and market mix. As the company grew its user base globally, its ARPU seemed to be under pressure.

Its ad-support revenue increased by 17%, driven by a 20% increase in podcast revenue and music advertising. While it demonstrated strength in the podcast business but it also suggested that its ad-support ARPU declined more than premium APRU.

ARPU by businesses (Company's filing)

From the chart below, its user growth was broad base across regions but mainly driven by regions outside of North America. The majority of growth in MAU counts was in the rest of the world.

The decrease in ARPU can also be attributed to a decline in ad rates. The Ezoic-published ad revenue index showed that ad rates were significantly lower in 2023, on par with the 2019 levels.

MAU by region (Company's filing)

Operating expenses improved but still high

Its operating expense surged 36% in the quarter compared to last year, driven by social charges and severance. The primary driver of social charges is the increasing taxes on share-based compensation brought on by rising stock prices.

The company expected a meaningful improvement in the operating expense ratios in 2023 and beyond. However, we think the improvement going forward can be limited due to that the company is still in the investment phase to grow its user base and invest in technology to improve its user experience.

Additionally, given that its stock price only went up by 24% over the past year, its share-based comp seemed still too high. Although higher compensation encourages the team to align its interest with shareholders, we think there is room for improvement.

Operating expense (Company's filing)

Outlook suggests cautious spending

The management projected Q2 2023 premium MAU to grow 15% compared to last year. Its revenues will grow 12% in Q2, slower than Q1 growth. Its gross margin will improve by 20bps due to profitability improvement in music and podcasting. Its operating income loss will decrease to Euro 129 million and its operating margin will improve to -4.1% from -6.8% last year. This suggested the company continue to penetrate the global music market. It also showed that the company expected to limit expenses going forward.

Q2 2023 outlook (Company's filing)

Industry

Supreme Court decision on AI artwork patent

On April 24, 2023, according to Reuters, the US Supreme Court dismissed the claim made by a computer scientist regarding AI-generated inventions. Dr. Stephen Thaler has developed a drink holder using his AI system, DABUS. The court rejected his request to register a patent for the beverage holder. This decision was made on the grounds that, under current patent law, only living individuals can be recognized as inventors and granted patent protection.

The use of AI technology to create new music has resulted in concern from artists and rights holders. If the law doesn't protect AI-generated copyright for the artist, the use of AI technology in music content creation can be limited.

On April 11, 2023, Universal Music Group urged Spotify and other streaming platforms to block artificial intelligence services from scraping melodies and lyrics from their copyrighted songs.

Spotify didn't provide information on how AI technology affected its platform. However, music distributor has taken a cautious stance on the use of AI technology.

Thus, the court's decision may limit the development of AI music software and composition tools.

Ads industry is slowing down

According to a media advertising overview by MediaRadar, over 11,000 new advertisers were added to the market in just January 2023. The number of businesses advertising, however, fell by 34% YoY, while the number of brands fell by 30% YoY. This led to a lower ads rate and can have an impact on Spotify's ads revenues and profitability. Though, the ads business functions mostly as a traffic acquisition tool for Spotify. The company allocates a significant portion of its income towards compensating content producers. The decline in ad revenue may diminish the incentive for creators to continue publishing their work on the platform.

Ads rate (Ezoic)

Valuation and Catalyst

Since the company continues to invest in R&D and generated a loss, the market does not place much emphasis on cash flow or net income metrics for this stock.

Its FWD P/S and EV/S ratio of 1.7x and 1.6x were below its 5-year average.

Given that the company's ads business didn't produce much profit, we think the metrics for premium revenue growth and gross margin had more of an impact on the stock value.

The momentum of growth in the premium user base may be fueled by the significant growth in the ad-support user base. The company kept expanding its premium user base, which led to an increase in premium revenue. Its growing premium revenue can support its stock price.

In addition, it demonstrated elevated premium gross margin aided by marketplace growth. For Spotify, the marketplace is a key pillar in balancing its bargaining strength with content producers. Given that this is the first quarter that the company has reported significant premium gross margin expansion in comparison to the previous three quarters as the result of a slowdown in investment spending, we now have a more clear picture of its profitability profile. We believe the premium gross margin expansion signals valuation multiples expansion opportunity for the stock.

Premium gross margin (Company's filing)

Risk

The slowdown in ads industry

The slowdown in the ads industry can have an impact on its ads revenue. Although the company doesn't rely on its ads business to generate profits, the slowdown in ads business can discourage the creators, who live on ads revenue sharing from Spotify, to continue producing new content on the platform.

Spotify's marketplace platform's success is built on the energy and creativity of creators on the platform. The decrease in advertising revenue can potentially weaken the motivation for content creators to persist in sharing their creations on the platform.

Inflation curbed discretionary spending

The inflation headwind can lead to a decrease in discretionary spending. However, Spotify can generate a more consistent revenue stream through its subscription-based business model. It is worth noting that not all subscription models may perform well. We suggest referring to an article we recently published regarding apparel subscription businesses. Stitch Fix: Paradigm Shift Warning.

In general, high retention rates are critical for the success of subscription models. Spotify has been successful in this regard, as its users have access to personalized song lists and libraries that cater to their individual preferences, resulting in higher retention rates compared to other subscription services.

Summary

Although the ad industry slowdown due to macro reasons, the company continued to grow its ads revenue and attract more creators with the ads sharing agreement.

The company's ability to consistently attract new premium subscribers while lowering marketing spending is a positive sign for its future success. In the midst of macro uncertainty, the relatively stable and high loyalty user base provides a visible revenue stream for the company. This supports revenue growth and stock valuation.

The company unlocked its premium gross margin potential through its marketplace. The marketplace has the potential to be the next YouTube for music creators. Margin expansion can also trigger valuation multiple expansion for SPOT stock.

We favor this subscription platform as one of the certainties in this uncertainty.



