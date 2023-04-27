A Case For Avoiding High Yielding REITs

sharply_done

I suppose that 30 years of real estate investing experience does not make me an expert, but in the words of Niels Bohr,

“An expert is a person who has made all the mistakes that can be made in a very narrow field.”

As you may or may not know, my real estate investing career started at the age of 18, where I decided to get my real estate license while still in college.

Upon graduation, I began to study the value creation process, literally from the ground up, in which I built free-standing properties and shopping centers.

Over the course of a decade or so, I saw my net worth go from negative $40,000 (student loan) to over $20 million.

During these early days, I learned how to lease and finance real estate which gave me terrific insight into the concept of spread investing – an idea that allowed me to create significant value over my decades-long investing career.

One of the most valuable lessons that I learned as a developer is that the more debt you use, the greater the potential for gain or loss.

I can provide you with dozens of examples of how I made millions of dollars using leverage, and I can also provide examples of where I lost millions using debt.

The Laws of Leverage

I suppose you could say that I'm extremely more risk averse these days, especially when you leverage investment returns by taking on more debt.

I've found that REITs that use extreme leverage to increase returns generally don’t provide long-term value, alternatively REITs that generate the most predictable returns are distinguished by low leverage and conservative risk management practices.

That’s precisely why the large majority of my portfolio is anchored by SWAN (sleep well at night) stocks.

It's well known that mortgage REITs use more leverage, and the investment risk is elevated, compared with equity REITs that grow dividends.

To put it bluntly, mortgage REITs do not belong in a retirement portfolio.

As we're found it over the last two years - a rise in interest rates can reduce net interest spreads and book values will fall, while investors lose money. That’s precisely what we’re seeing right now:

Yahoo Finance

Let's take a look at the history of Equity REITs vs Mortgage REITs:

A History Lesson

Let’s compare average annual returns for Equity REITs versus mREITs from 1971-1979:

iREIT

Now let's compare the returns from 1980-1989:

iREIT

Now let’s compare the returns from 1990-1999:

iREIT

Now let’s compare the returns from 2000-2009:

iREIT

As you can see, mREITs did perform during this decade by 180 bps, however, I want to highlight the fact that coming out of the Great Recession, Equity REITs crushed mREITs: +24% vs +8.3% in 2009.

iREIT

And of course, the next decade was solid for Equity REITs and not so good for mREITs:

iREIT

Of course, in 2020 Covid-19 was an extremely period, and as shown below, mREITs were once again crushed:

iREIT

Now, I know what you’re thinking, “why am I using decades” when I should be using periods when rates are rising?

Take a look at the rising rate cycle:

Rate hikes 2004-2006

iREIT

Rate hikes 2015-2018

iREIT

Rate hikes 2022

iREIT

Rate hikes Year-to-Date

iREIT

Here’s my point: You need to be a professional market timer to make money with residential mREITs.

Unless you are an experienced investor (who understands the complexities of the mortgage REIT sector), I caution you to maintain your distance, it's just not worth it.

By maintaining a well-balanced portfolio of equity REITs with rising dividends, the odds are that you will be much happier with the outcome and most importantly, you can sleep well at night. Here are some options to consider:

4 SWANs To Buy-And-Hold

National Retail Properties (NNN)

National Retail Properties is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, owns, and develops single-tenant retail properties that are leased on a long-term net-lease basis. NNN portfolio consists of 3,411 properties that are located in 48 states with a total gross leasable area of roughly 35.0 million square feet. NNN has over 400 tenants that operate in over 30 lines of trade and has a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 10.4 years.

As a percentage of annualized base revenue (“ABR”), NNN’s top 3 lines of trade are convenience stores at 16.5%, Automotive at 13.7%, and full-service restaurants makes up 9.1% of their ABR. Their top 10 lines of trade are e-commerce resistant with industries such as Health and Fitness, Automotive Parts, and Equipment Rental.

They are geographically diversified with properties spread across different regions of the country. By ABR their largest region is the Southeast at 26%, followed by the Midwest at 26%. Their top 5 States when measured by number of properties are Texas (528), Florida (257), Ohio (192) Georgia (167) and Illinois (164 properties). As of year-end 2022 approximately 99% of their properties were leased and had an occupancy rate of 99.4%.

NNN - IR

National Retail Properties has an excellent dividend track record with 33 consecutive dividend increases. Currently NNN pays a 5.11% dividend yield that is very secure with an adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) payout ratio of 67.29% and over the last 10 years they have an average dividend growth rate of 3.31%.

NNN - Fact Sheet

NNN is investment-grade with a credit rating of BBB+ and has solid debt metrics with a long-term debt to capital of 48.67%, a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.7x and a debt to EBITDA of 5.4x.

Their debt is over 99% fixed rate and has a weighted average effective interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 13.7 years. NNN has $933.0 million of availability on their credit line and no major debt maturities until 2024.

NNN - IR

Since 2013, National Retail Properties has delivered an average FFO growth rate of 5.14% with only one year in which FFO growth declined (2020). Analysts expect FFO growth of 2% in 2023 and 3% in the years 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Currently NNN stock is trading at a P/FFO of 13.64x which is well below their normal P/FFO multiple of 17.53x. At iREIT we rate National Retail Properties a BUY.

FAST Graphs

AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

AvalonBay is a multifamily REIT that develops, acquires, and manages multifamily communities. AVB has properties in 12 states and the District of Columbia that are primarily located in New England, New York, New Jersey, the Northwest, the Mid-Atlantic, and California.

AVB’s portfolio consists of 275 multifamily communities that contain 82,411 apartment units and 18 development communities that will contain approximately 5,589 apartment units upon completion.

AVB obtains ownership of apartment properties through either the acquisition of an existing community or by developing new properties on vacant land. Their development projects are typically done in-house as they have the ability to act as their own general contractor and construction manager.

AVB

AvalonBay has an average dividend growth rate of 5.12% over the past 10 years. They increased their dividend each year from 2013 to 2020 but did not increase it in 2021 or 2022.

Analysts expect the dividend to go from its current rate of $6.36 per share to $6.60 per share in 2023 for an increase of 3.77%. While I’d like to see dividend growth each year, it may have been strategic move by the board to maintain the dividend in 2021 / 2022 given all the economic uncertainty.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

The dividend is very secure with a 2022 AFFO payout ratio of 71.06% which is below their 10-year average payout ratio of approximately 74%. The payout ratio increased to 79.01% in 2020 and 85.37% in 2021 but then improved significantly to its current level of 71.06%. Analysts expect this metric to continue to improve with an expected payout ratio of 69.33% in 2023.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

AvalonBay has an A- credit rating and excellent debt metrics with a net debt to core EBITDAre of 4.5x, an interest coverage ratio of 7.2x, and 95% of their net operating income (“NOI”) is derived from unencumbered properties. They have a weighted average maturity of 7.9 years and $2.1 billion in excess liquidity.

AVB - Investor Presentation

AVB has an average FFO growth rate of 6.10% since 2013. Analysts expect FFO growth of 6% in 2023 and then 5% in 2024 and 2025. They pay a 3.85% dividend yield that is well covered and trade at a discount with a current P/FFO of 17.19x compared to their normal P/FFO multiple of 22.22x. At iREIT we rate AvalonBay Communities stock a BUY.

FAST Graphs

Regency Centers (REG)

Regency Centers is an internally managed REIT that specializes in acquiring and developing shopping center properties. REG owns or has an ownership interest in 404 properties that cover 51.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”) and serve over 8,000 tenants.

80% of their properties are anchored by a grocery store and 95% of their properties are leased. Regency Centers was founded in 1963, went public in 1993, and became a member of the S&P 500 Index in 2017.

REG - Investor Presentation

REG is well diversified by location and tenant. They have properties spread across the U.S. with the largest percentage of their ABR coming from California (26%) and Florida (21%). Their largest tenant (Publix) only makes up 3.2% of their ABR and their top 10 tenants combined only contribute 20.2% to their ABR.

REG - Investor Presentation

Since 2014 REG has delivered a 3.8% compound annual dividend growth rate and has increased the dividend each year since that time. Analysts expect the dividend in 2023 to increase to $2.62 per share, up from its current level of $2.52, or an estimated dividend growth rate of almost 4%.

REG - Investor Presentation

Regency Centers is investment grade rated with a BBB+ credit rating and has solid debt metrics with a net debt to operating EBITDAre of 5.0x, a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.7x, and a long-term debt to capital of 40.66%.

REG - Investor Presentation

REG has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule and aims to have less than 15% of their total debt due in any one year. Additionally, they have minimal maturities in 2023 with $111 million due in the current year. They have a weighted average interest rate of 3.9%, a weighted average term to maturity of 8.3 years and $1.3 billion in total liquidity.

REG - Investor Presentation

REG has an average FFO growth rate of 4.19% over the past 10 years but no growth is expected in 2023. Analysts expect FFO growth of 4% in 2024 and FFO growth of 3% in 2025.

They pay a 4.32% dividend yield that is well covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 75.87% and are currently priced at a discount. REG is trading at a P/FFO of 14.71x which compares favorably to their normal P/FFO multiple of 18.16x. At iREIT we rate Regency Centers stock a BUY.

FAST Graphs

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis is an industrial REIT that specializes in logistics real estate. They own or have an ownership interest in 5,489 properties that cover 1.2 billion square feet and have $38.4 billion invested in land banks for future development. Prologis has a large global footprint with properties located in 19 countries across 4 continents. PLD leases facilities to approximately 6,600 tenants that primarily utilize the properties for business-to-business and online fulfillment.

PLD - Investor Presentation

Prologis pays a 2.88% dividend yield that is well covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 68.27%. Since 2014 PLD has increased its dividend each year and has an average dividend growth rate of 11.13% over the last 10 years. PLD raised the dividend by 25.40% in 2022 and is expected to raise it by 7.91% in 2023 and 7.04% in 2024.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Prologis is investment grade with an A credit rating and has excellent debt metrics with a debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.0x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 11.2x.

Their debt is approximately 85% fixed rate and has a weighted average interest rate of 2.5% and a weighted average term to maturity of 9.4 years. Prologis has a very strong balance sheet and plenty of flexibility for future investments with $4.1 billion in liquidity as of the fourth quarter of 2022.

PLD - Investor Presentation

Prologis has an average FFO growth rate of 10.40% and analysts expect FFO to increase by 6% in 2023. While the dividend yield is not as high as some other REITs, the earnings and dividend growth, along with the fortress like balance sheet makes PLD one of the highest quality REITs you can buy. Currently PLD is trading at a P/FFO of 22.92x which is in-line with their normal P/FFO multiple of 22.68x. At iREIT we rate Prologis stock a BUY.

FAST Graphs

In Closing…

The quote that I provided at the beginning of this article is certainly relevant,

“An expert is a person who has made all the mistakes that can be made in a very narrow field.”

I also consider this one applicable too…

“Blogging is good for your career. A well-executed blog sets you apart as an expert in your field.” Penelope Trunk

I hope you enjoyed reading this article and to conclude, always think twice before investing in some of these high-yielding residential mREITs.

History may not repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.