Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Nickel Industries Limited (NICMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 11:27 PM ETNickel Industries Limited (NICMF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.24K Followers

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCPK:NICMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Werner - Managing Director

Conference Call Participants

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

David Coates - Bell Potter Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Nickel Industries Limited March Quarter Results Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants this call is being recorded.

Thank you. I’d now like to welcome Mr. Justin Werner, Managing Director to begin the conference. Justin, over to you.

Justin Werner

Thank you, and thank you, everyone, for your attendance this morning at the Nickel Industries March quarter results call for 2023.

If I could please ask the slide presenter to move to page 2 of the quarterly results presentation. We are, again, very pleased to announce another record quarter for both production and EBITDA. This is against the backdrop of many companies, which are across the resources and battery minerals sector, which are reporting soft results and numerous production misses.

Pleasingly, we achieved over US$100 million in EBITDA from our RKEF operations for the first time. We had record nickel metal production of 26,665 tonnes, which was 15.6% higher than the December quarter. Oracle Nickel ramp-up is progressing very well, and I'll touch on that a little bit later on, but we expect Oracle Nickel to continue to drive record production and more importantly, significant increases into our…

[Technical Difficulty]

Operator

Apologies for the interruption. We seem to have some technical difficulties. Please standby while we get the presenters back

Justin Werner

Apologies, everyone, the line dropped out there monetarily. So just to rehash, another record quarterly production and EBITDA against the backdrop of many

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.