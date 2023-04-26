Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 11:28 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.24K Followers

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Schwantes - Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

Shelly Ibach - President & Chief Executive Officer

Chris Krusmark - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Human Resources Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bobby Griffin - Raymond James

Matthew Egger - Piper Sandler

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Atul Maheswari - UBS

Operator

Welcome to Sleep Number's Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. Today's call is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would like to introduce Dave Schwantes, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Dave Schwantes

Good afternoon and welcome to the Sleep Number Corporation first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Thank you for joining us. I am Dave Schwantes, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. With me today are Shelly Ibach, our Chair, President and CEO; and Chris Krusmark, our Interim CFO and Chief Human Resources Officer. This telephone conference is being recorded and will be available on our website at sleepnumber.com.

Please refer to the details in our news release to access the replay. Please also refer to our news release for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental financial information included in the news release or that may be discussed on this call. The primary purpose of this call is to discuss the results of the fiscal period just ended. However, our commentary and responses to your questions may include certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties outlined in our earnings news release and discussed in some detail in our annual report on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.