Charles Schwab ( NYSE: SCHW

Schwab began as one of the first low-cost electronic brokerages in 1971. Over the years, Schwab's banking division and financial advisor custody services have both grown to be an increasingly large portion of the business.

An equity brokerage business like Schwab is very attractive due to scale providing a barrier to entry. The costs of running a brokerage are largely fixed, so the industry naturally evolved to an oligopoly of a few major players that can all earn attractive returns on capital. Schwab's bank allows customers to have their banking and brokerage needs integrated under one roof. Charles Schwab Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks in the country, and at the end of 2022 had $126.6B of bank deposits in 1.7M accounts. Schwab acquired T.D. Ameritrade and the investment management business of USAA in 2019 and at the end of 2022 had $7.05T of client assets in 33.8M accounts. Schwab is now the second largest broker in the United States, with only Vanguard holding more assets.

When clients invest their money at Schwab's brokerage or keep money in Schwab Bank, they only collect a small interest from Schwab on their cash balances. These clients are fairly yield insensitive as they are storing their money at Schwab primarily for the convenience and the overall utility and service of the platform. In an April 6th statement, the two co-chairmen of the firm wrote "we know there is a level of cash clients prefer to keep in a highly liquid form, what we call transactional cash. That is money available to take advantage of investing opportunities that arise or for day-to-day personal cash flow needs. Typically, that transactional cash is in the range of 5-10% of a client's overall assets here at Schwab." Schwab can then invest this cash at market rates of interest which is much higher than what they pay for these cash balances. Over the years, net interest has become an increasingly large proportion of Schwab's income. In 2022, net interest revenue made up 51% of all net revenue.

Generally, higher interest rates translate into Schwab generating higher net interest revenue. Schwab's 2019 annual report had a rate sensitivity analysis which showed that a 100 basis point increase in rates led to a 4.8% increase in net interest revenue and the opposite led to a 7.4% decrease. Rate increases expand the spread that they collect. However, too much of a good thing can be toxic.

The rate increases have made many of the rate insensitive customers begin to rethink their capital allocation as they move cash from uninvested bank and brokerage balances into money market funds at the brokerage arm. As rates increase, more customers pull their cash from uninvested into money market funds. If Schwab is forced to access programs like the BTFP or write CDs in order to meet liquidity needs, then their cost of capital increases. Currently, Schwab pays interest rates of between 0.45%-0.48% APY for uninvested cash in checking accounts, brokerage accounts, and savings accounts. However, some of their CDs and money market funds pay as much as 4.94% and 4.84%, respectively7. Schwab believes that this rotation will eventually slow down as customers desire some cash to be uninvested and available for transactions.

The Federal Reserve's rate increases in 2022 and 2023 so far exceeded Schwab's forecasts. At the end of 2022, Schwab had unrealized losses of over $29 billion in their HTM securities. Their HTM balance sheet is generally made up of fixed income securities. As these HTM securities mature, their unrealized losses will decrease as their market price moves towards the par value. The danger is if they are forced to sell their HTM portfolio before they can mature in order to meet customer redemptions.

Fortunately, the Charles Schwab Corporation has a very deep liquidity pool. At the end of 2022, their Tier 1 capital leverage was at 7.2% vs. the 4.0% required minimum. For the consolidated corporation, this translates to $40.3B in Tier 1 capital vs $22.5B required. The aforementioned programs and measures mean that they can access additional capital without needing to liquidate. The size and financial strength of Schwab is an advantage to attracting worried depositors during a banking crisis. The company reported that in the month of March, the firm pulled in $53 billion of net new client assets.

In summary, we do not believe that Schwab is at risk of a liquidity crisis. They have deep pools of capital reserves and have many sources of liquidity that they can access. Higher interest rates help their main engine of profitability in the long-term. They should remain profitable enough to earn their way out of the unrealized losses they have accumulated before it becomes an issue. The concentration dynamics of the brokerage industry give them a sustainable business advantage.

Schwab in the Blue Tower Portfolio

Our investment in Schwab is not based upon a variant perception on interest rate forecasts or their earnings and revenue for the next few quarters. Rather, we believe that Schwab is a high quality business, will be able to survive the current crisis, and thrive for the long-term.

The current valuation is cheap after the drop and suggests a high forward rate of return. Current analyst consensus forecasts are for an 11.6% growth in net revenues for 2024 over 2023. At a $50.77 price and a consensus $4.47 EPS for 2024, it trades at a forward PE of 11.3. We don't have a specific price target in mind, but instead will compare our estimated forward rate of return for Schwab to our other opportunities.

Our current position size in Schwab is relatively small. Depending on the Federal Reserve's rate hike decisions, the banking crisis could become significantly worse. This could also cause the unrealized losses in Schwab's investment portfolio to become much worse, and the stock price to decline further. As long as we continue to believe the chance of their insolvency to be low, we will use price drops as an opportunity to build our position.

