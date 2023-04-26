Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ribbon Communications, Inc. (RBBN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 11:34 PM ETRibbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)
SA Transcripts
Ribbon Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bita Milanian - SVP, Global Marketing

Bruce McClelland - President, CEO & Director

Miguel Lopez - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Suppiger - JMP Securities

Timothy Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Ku Kang - B. Riley Securities

Gregory Mesniaeff - WestPark Capital

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Ribbon Communications First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bita Milanian, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. Thank you, Pete. You may begin.

Bita Milanian

Good afternoon, and welcome to Ribbon's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. I am Bita Milanian, SVP of Marketing at Ribbon Communications. Also on the call today are Bruce McClelland, Ribbon's Chief Executive Officer; and Mick Lopez, Ribbon's Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being webcast live and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website at rbbn.com, where both our press release and supplemental slides are currently available. Certain matters we will be discussing today, including the business outlook and financial projections for the second quarter of 2023 and beyond, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our documents filed with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K. I refer you to our safe harbor statement included on Slide 2 of the supplemental slides of this conference call.

In addition, we will present non-GAAP financial information on this call. Reconciliations to the applicable GAAP measures are included in the earnings press release we issued earlier today as well as in the supplemental slides we prepared for this

