Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 11:45 PM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.24K Followers

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Charles Anderson - SVP, IR

Raj Talluri - Chief Executive Officer

Steffen Pietzke - Chief Financial Officer

Ajay Marathe - Chief Operating Officer

Ralph Schmitt - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Derek Soderberg - Cantor

Gabe Daoud - Cowen

Alex Potter - Piper Sandler

Gus Richard - Northland Capital Markets

George Gianarikas - Canaccord

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Marc Cohodes - Alder Lane

Sean Milligan - Janney

Chip Moore - EF Hutton

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to today's program the Enovix Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session featuring Enovix management.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to your host for today's program, Charles Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. Please go ahead, sir.

Charles Anderson

Thank you. Hello, everyone and welcome to Enovix Corporation's first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. With us today, are President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Raj Talluri, Chief Financial Officer, Steffen Pietzke, Chief Operating Officer, Ajay Marathe and Chief Commercial Officer, Ralph Schmitt.

Raj will give an overview and then we will take your questions. After the Q&A session we'll conclude the call.

Before we continue, let me kindly remind you that we released our first quarter 2023 shareholder letter after the market closed today. It's available on our website at ir.enovix.com. A replay of this video call will be available later today on the investor relations page of our website.

Please note that the shareholder letter, press release and this call all contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on our current

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.