Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

13-Week Money Supply Reaches New All-Time Low

Apr. 27, 2023 12:58 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS
SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • Seasonally Adjusted Money Supply in March fell $257B.
  • Incredibly, even with the contracting Money Supply, the Fed is still not doing enough to solve the inflation problem.
  • The 13-week annualized Money Supply has been screaming for some time that something is going to break.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By SchiffGold

Seasonally Adjusted Money Supply in March fell $257B. As the chart below shows, this is now the 8th consecutive monthly drop. Going back to the 1970s, the drop in March was actually the biggest on record from an absolute and

Month over Month Change in M2 Seasonally Adjusted

Month over Month change in M2 Non-Seasonally Adjusted

M2 Growth Rates

Seasonally Adjusted M2 Average Monthly Growth Rate: 2010-2019

Week over Week change in M2 Non-Seasonally Adjusted

WoW Trailing 13-week Average Money Supply Growth

WoW Trailing 13-week Average Money Supply Growth

WoW Trailing 13-week Average Money Supply Growth

13-week Annualized Money Supply by Calendar Year

YoY M2 Change with CPI and Fed Funds

M2 with Growth Rate

13-week M2 Annualized and S&P 500

Fed Reverse Repurchase Agreements

This article was written by

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.27K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.