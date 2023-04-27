Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

2U, Inc. (TWOU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 12:03 AM ET2U, Inc. (TWOU)
2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Virostek - Head, Investor Relations

Chip Paucek - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Lalljie - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Ryan MacDonald - Needham & Company

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Fred Havemeyer - Macquarie

Arvind Ramani - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the 2U, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Steve Virostek, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Steve Virostek

Thank you, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to 2U's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call this afternoon are Chip Paucek, our Co-Founder and CEO; and Paul Lalljie, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will take your questions. Our earnings release and slide presentation are available on the Investor Relations website, and a replay of the webcast will be made available later today. .

Statements made on this call may include forward-looking statements regarding our financial and operating results, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including our strategic realignment plan, the implementation of our platform strategy, anticipated trends for learners and university partners, changes in laws, regulations and agency guidance for our industry and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect our analysis as of today, and we have no plans or duty to update them.

Please refer to the earnings press release and to the risk factors described in the

