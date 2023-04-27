skynesher

The financial sector operates in a highly volatile market. And even household staples like P&C insurance companies are no exception. Yet, Intact Financial Corp. (OTCQX: IFCZF) (TSX:IFC:CA) remained a solid company. It was successful in stabilizing revenues and margins. Also, it can withstand more potential headwinds while ensuring it can sustain its operations, borrowings, and capital returns. More importantly, the stock price adheres to the fundamentals. It continues to increase but remains undervalued. The fact that it is still lower than the intrinsic value of the company makes it more enticing.

Company Performance

The macroeconomic indicators in Canada became disruptive in 2022. After rebounding from the 2020 recession, its inflation has stretched further than expected. It led to skyrocketing prices, and in turn, The Bank of Canada raised interest rates to counter it. These drastic changes hampered the growth of the P&C insurance industry. We must also account for the increased frequency and severity of changing weather conditions. Despite all these, Intact Financial Corporation emerged unfazed. Its resilience and strategies paid off as it balanced growth and margins.

Its operating revenue reached 21.11 billion CAD, a 15% year-over-year increase. It was also 81% higher than pre-pandemic levels. Various factors drove this impeccable growth. In the past two years, it has sped up as financial awareness among Canadians rose during the pandemic. This unprecedented event became an eye-opener for millions of individuals. As the rising hospital cost and extreme weather conditions took their toll, the essence of insurance was highlighted. It may not be that simple to prove this claim since it was more of a behavioral aspect. But what drove it further was the drop in inflation, interest, and mortgage rates. These changes increased the purchasing power of many Canadians, which was most visible in the real estate market. The demand for houses rose substantially as prices and mortgages plunged. It even broke records in 2022 when the market could no longer meet the demand influx. Prices and mortgages skyrocketed, which further raised the value of properties. In turn, IFCZF became more of a staple, which was not unsurprising. It enjoyed higher demand, which gave it more flexibility amidst the rising prices. Indeed, the company used the real estate market changes to its advantage.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Aside from that, IFCZF capitalized on various aspects to sustain its growth. Its large operating capacity was an attribute that helped it cater to more policyholders. It also further strengthened its domestic market presence. It was relatively easier for the company, given its reputation. Despite this, it continued to capitalize on prudent expansion through acquisitions and integrations. It combined this move with its active premium repricing to keep its customer base solid. For instance, its RSA acquisition raised its market share to 20%, making it one of the largest P&C insurers in Canada. Even better, its volume increased by 30% while maintaining its target policy retention at over 90%.

If we check it on a quarterly basis, we can have a more precise look at the impact of inflation. Although houses, cars, and P&C insurance had pent-up demand, there came a point when consumers could no longer adapt to price changes. We can see it in the inverse relationship between inflation and revenue in 2Q and 3Q 2022. When inflation in Canada peaked at 8.1%, we saw home sales start to cool down, and so did P&C insurance. But with the effective pricing strategy of the company, premium rates partially offset the lower policy volumes. Also, it maintained its policy retention rate at 90%. And even if sales decreased consistently from 4Q 2021 to 3Q 2022, they remained above 5 billion CAD. In 4Q 2022, sales rebounded to 5.7 billion. It was only 1% lower than in 4Q 2021, and the highest quarterly value in 2022.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Meanwhile, losses and claims reached 11.02 billion CAD, a 22% year-over-year increase. The increase was most evident in 4Q 2022 at 3.12 billion CAD. We can attribute it to two factors. First, inflation hurt the financial capacity of some of its policyholders. It was consistent with the volume changes in 2022. Second, 2022 was the third worst year for insured damages in Canadian history. The impact was evident in Ontario and Quebec, amounting to $1 billion. Coincidentally, IFCZF had a massive portion of its operations in these provinces.

But what made Intact a solid company is its efficient asset management. Its operating expenses remained relatively flatter than expected. With that, the operating margin reached 14.2% versus 14.1% in 2021. In 4Q, the operating margin was 12.8% versus 17.9% in 4Q 2021. But it was way better than in 1Q and 3Q 2022. It shows that the company stayed viable amidst a tougher market environment. Also, its pricing strategy and efficiency partially offset the impact of higher claims.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This year, Intact Financial Corporation may still face mixed market conditions. Interest rates stay flat at 4.5%, which may lead to a mild recession this quarter. It must also expect a lower operating capacity after exiting the UK personal lines motor market. Despite this, it is a wise move for the company since it can help streamline its business processes better. It can also cushion the blow of UK inflation, which is still high at over 10%. Indeed, the Canadian and US economies are doing better than it. We will discuss more of these in the following section.

How Intact Financial Corporation May Stay Solid This Year

We already saw the favorable and unfavorable impact of macroeconomic changes in 2022. And while we hope for a better year for the company, risks are still present and intense. The potential recession in Canada can affect consumption and investment in the economy. It may affect the performance of the company due to potential policy withdrawals to make up for the higher cost of borrowing. In the same way, the company may see higher borrowings as interest rates remain elevated. It must also watch out for the real estate market price correction. Like the US, Canada is no longer a stranger to the property market crash after experiencing it in the nineties. It can lead to a series of price decreases as demand continues to soften. In turn, P&C insurance may see the same pattern in its demand.

Despite this, we must not underestimate the potential growth drivers in the economy. As we can see, inflation is now only 4.3%, 47% lower than the 2022 peak. The continued decrease shows that the conservative approach of The Bank of Canada remains effective. And while interest rates may stay higher than pre-pandemic levels, they may relax at the current rate. It is possible since inflation is now more stable after reaching its lowest value in two years. It is the reason the company can endure the impact of the potential recession. Its operating expenses may stabilize further and decrease. Also, decreasing inflation may improve the purchasing power of its policyholders.

Moreover, I don’t think that the potential property market correction will lead to a massive crash. First, similar to the US, property prices were driven by the sudden increase in demand. Second, shortages are still high at 3.5 million housing units. Note that this figure is already on top of the expected 2.3 million homes to be constructed in the following years. Third, the labor market is in excellent shape with only a 5% unemployment rate. Given this, the P&C insurance industry may remain a staple for many property owners.

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate (Author Estimation)

Another potential opportunity is the fact that many Canadians are still planning to buy properties in the following years. Inflation remains a hindrance, but they are waiting for the right moment to purchase or borrow. In a survey, 43% of Canadians intend to buy houses. Among them, 24% don't have savings for that. But 20% have at least $100,000 savings for the downpayment.

Savings For Canadian Property Purchase (NerdWallet)

What makes Intact Financial Corporation secure is the fact that it is founded on a solid financial positioning. Its cash reserves remain high despite the notable decrease in only a year. We must also note its recent acquisition. Meanwhile, its investments are still increasing. Their combined value of 36 billion CAD, or 59% of the total assets makes Intact a very liquid company. They can also cover insurance liabilities and borrowings. Moreover, borrowings are still flat, which is suitable in a high-interest environment. Less than 10% of them will mature this year so cash alone can cover outstanding borrowings. Its high liquidity can be confirmed by its Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio of 1.4x. This value shows that the company earns enough to expand its operations and withstand more headwinds. Also, it does not have to burn a lot of cash or increase its financial leverage to sustain itself. It maintains the balance between growth, margins, and sustainability.

Intact Cash And Investments And Insurance Liabilities And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of Intact Financial Corporation has been in a solid uptrend since its IPO. There were some corrections but rebounds easily overwhelmed them. At $147.81, the stock price is 9% higher than last year’s value. We can also see massive investor returns if we compare the cumulative change in EPS of $8.38 to the stock price increase of $24.1. So for every $1 increase in EPS, there was a $2.88 increase in the stock price. Despite this, the stock price is still a good bargain, as shown by the PTBV Ratio, given the current TBVPS and PTBV Ratio of 34.4 and 4.3x. If we use the current TBVPS and the average PTBV Ratio of 4.47x, the target price will be $153.57. The EV Model agrees with it, given the target price of ($30.47 B EV - $2.98 B Net Debt) / 175,257,000 shares = $156.52. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF 1,511,000,000 CAD

Cash 1,080,000,000 CAD

Borrowings 5,140,000,000 CAD

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.8%

WACC

Common Shares Outstanding 175,257,000

Stock Price $147.81

Derived Value 212.80 CAD or $155.52

The derived value agrees with the supposition of potential undervaluation. There may be a 5% upside in the next 12-18 months. Investors may still consider the stock price reasonable.

Bottom line

Intact Financial Corporation remains a P&C insurance champion in Canada. It has been through massive macroeconomic changes but is still stable and viable. Its solid fundamentals are its solid foundations, proving it can sustain its expansion and withstand more disruptions. Also, the stock price pattern stays bullish with attractive upside potential. The recommendation is that Intact Financial Corporation stock is a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.