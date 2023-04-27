Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Waking A Sleeping Giant: Silver Market Outlook

Apr. 27, 2023 12:25 AM ETAEM, AEM:CA, PAAS, PAAS:CA, YRI:CA, DBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV, SIL, SLVP, SILJ, GOAU
ETF Managers Group - ETFMG profile picture
ETF Managers Group - ETFMG
55 Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve Board is approaching a point where it has stopped rate hikes in the past, a positive real fed funds rate.
  • As we get close to what looks like the terminal value for the Fed funds rate, the table is being set for precious metals, and more specifically silver, to trade based on the positive fundamentals.
  • If history tells us anything, a pause or reversal in interest rate policy can be a catalyst for silver like we saw in 2001 and 2008.

Silver Ingots in a Row

asbe

By Stephen Gardner

The Federal Reserve Board is approaching a point where it has stopped rate hikes in the past, a positive real fed funds rate. February CPI (Consumer Price Index) grew 5% YOY down from the 9.1% peak in June 2022, while the Fed

This article was written by

ETF Managers Group - ETFMG profile picture
ETF Managers Group - ETFMG
55 Followers
ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) is a thematic ETF issuer founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. To date, 80% of our ETFs are first-to-market products that include direct access to industries such as cannabis, cybersecurity and mobile payments. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts bringing long-term growth opportunities to investors. Fund prospectuses/risk disclosures: www.etfmg.com. Distributed by ETFMG Financial.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.