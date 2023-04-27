Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Earn Double-Digit Returns With AGNC Preferred Stock AGNCO

D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach profile picture
D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach
6.05K Followers

Summary

  • AGNC Investment Corporation has four exchange traded fixed to floating cumulative preferred shares outstanding.
  • The E series converts to a floating rate on October 15, 2024 and is currently priced to provide a double-digit return approaching 30%.
  • This article presents the investment thesis for achieving that double-digit return whether or not AGNC Investment Corporation calls the E series shares on October 15, 2024.

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

Introduction

AGNC Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AGNC) is an internally managed real estate investment trust [REIT] that primarily invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) and collateralized mortgage obligations which have the principal and interest payments guaranteed by a US Government agency

AGNC Preferred Series Metrics

Author

This article was written by

D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach profile picture
D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach
6.05K Followers
Dirk Leach  Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering from University of Michigan (Summa Cum Laude)  Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Washington State University  Executive MBA Program at Stanford University  41 year career in nuclear engineering, nuclear facility construction, US government contracting, DOE weapons complex, DOD contingency response and forward operating base design and construction.  Avid investor for more than 40 years, most of that time with the Vanguard Group. ***************************************************************************************************Carole Leach  Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering from Carnegie-Mellon University  Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Washington State University  35 year career spanning the areas of commercial nuclear power engineering services, nuclear waste clean-up engineering, management, and technical consulting with a focus on safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCM, AGNCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.