Regis Resources Limited (RGRNF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 12:28 AM ETRegis Resources Limited (RGRNF)
Regis Resources Limited (OTCPK:RGRNF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Beyer - CEO, MD and Director

Anthony Rechichi - CFO

Stuart Gula - COO

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Papaioanou - Citi

Matt Greene - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Regis Resources Limited Quarterly Results Briefing. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I'd now like to welcome Jim Beyer, Managing Director and CEO to begin the conference Jim, over to you.

Jim Beyer

Thanks Paulie. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us on the Regis Resources March 2023 quarterly update, which looks like it's a very busy morning this morning with a lot of reports coming out. So thanks for joining us.

Firstly, I'd note that I am joined here around the table with our CFO, Anthony Rechichi; and also with Stuart Gula our COO; along with Ben Goldbloom, Head of Investor Relations.

Despite production falling below expectations, we made good progress on our long-term plans during the quarter and we achieved a significant milestone at our growth project at McPhillamys. But first on safety, our LTIFR Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate was steady and well below industry average at 0.6. Goes without saying, but anyway the health and well-being of our people will always be a priority focus for the company. And we are proud of the progress that we've made.

The installation of the nine megawatt solar farm at Duketon South is on track and we expect it to be commissioned in the June quarter of this year so just a couple of months away. And we're looking forward to the first power from the farm, as it not only reduces our carbon emissions, but it

