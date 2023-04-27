Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Rubis: Poised To Weather Possible 2023 Recession

Apr. 27, 2023 1:44 AM ETRubis (RBSFY)1 Comment
Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
521 Followers

Summary

  • Rubis has sustained a steady level of profitability and has successfully weathered numerous economic cycles.
  • The company is expected to continue growing at a rate of at least 5% per year while offering a dividend yield of 7.43%.
  • A recent breakout of a falling wedge technical pattern suggests a positive outlook and should help improve investor sentiment.
  • It appears to be undervalued based on its earnings.

Rubis Gas fuel tanker truck.

Jarretera

Introduction

When in search of a stable cash-generating business, I believe it's worth considering Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY), not only because of its recession-proof fundamentals but also because of its low valuation. Despite having an impressive track record of consistent long-term

Annual Gross Income of Rubis

Fastgraphs.com

Annual ROE of Rubis

Fastgraphs.com

EPS of Rubis

Fastgraphs

Stock chart of Rubis

Tradingview.com

This article was written by

Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
521 Followers
Just sharing my thoughts. I love analysing companies and thought I would share my thoughts. Be sure to leave constructive feedback if you have any. Trust in your analysis and remember that value is often found when going against the crowd.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBSFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.