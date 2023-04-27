Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCPK:SVNLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Louise Sander - Chief Communications Officer

Peter Grabe - Manager, Investor Relations

Carina Akerstrom - President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Cederschiold - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andreas Hakansson - Danske Bank

Maths Liljedahl - SEB

Magnus Andersson - ABG

Rickard Strand - Nordea

Maria Semikhatova - Citi

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Piers Brown - HSBC

Jacob Hesslevik - SEB

Jacob Kruse - Bernstein

Louise Sander

Good morning, and a warm welcome to the Handelsbanken Presentation for the Q1 Result. Our President and CEO, Carina Akerstrom, will begin by giving a presentation, which is broadcast live. The link can be found under handelsbanken.com under Investor Relations. So you will find the presentation simultaneously translated by choosing English in the menu. After the presentation, there will be a short break and then we'll have an English language Q&A session via the phone link services and you will find the link with instructions in the same place on our website.

Over to you, Carina.

Carina Akerstrom

Thank you very much. And once again, good morning, and a warm welcome to this Q1 results presentation for Handelsbanken in Q1 2023. We continue to show a performance where income is up on all the important lines and they're also up more rapidly than our costs. We have good cost control and the costs, which are rising are good ones, development costs, in particular, on the basis, as you can see in the report, which you would have seen are strong and resilient finances.

Let’s start by having a look at the quarter and comparing overall with Q1 2022. We have a good capital and liquidity situation. This lays the basis for long-term

